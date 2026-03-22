Kolkata's Hello Bengal by Hatari serves familiar Bengali favourites in a stylish setting built for modern diners

In a city overflowing with legendary Bengali eateries, from heritage cabins to decades-old family restaurants, Hatari Hello Bengal doesn’t compete with the old guard on nostalgia, but instead leans into presentation, ambience and accessibility.

The eatery feels accessible for casual lunches as well as relaxed dinners with friends or family. The pricing feels fairly balanced for a neighbourhood restaurant that offers a polished ambience along with classic Bengali fare. Starters such as fish fry and vegetarian appetisers are reasonably priced. Main courses, particularly seafood curries and traditional gravies, offer value for your money, considering their portions and taste.

No Bengali meal feels complete without dessert, and the sweet offerings here attempt to capture Kolkata’s love for milk-based sweets. Classics such as mishti doi or rosogolla are great picks. The mishti doi carries a caramelised sweetness with a creamy texture.

If you want a simple, shareable platter for two, try the Rajshahi Niramish Bhojon, which has Rice, Polao, Luchi, Moong Dal, Aloo Bhaja, another Bhaja, Sabji, Chutney, Papad, Doi and Mishti. The Rajshahi Amish Bhojon 2 is more elaborate and has Rice, Polao, Luchi, Machher Matha Diye Dal, Aloo Bhaja, another Bhaja, Sabji, Mutton, Bagda Chingri, Chutney, Papad, Doi and Mishti.

Price for two: Rs 500-800 (for two)