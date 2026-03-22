Kolkata's Hello Bengal by Hatari serves familiar Bengali favourites in a stylish setting built for modern diners

Summer’s on its way, and the right Bengali restaurant can make the heat a lot more bearable, thanks to seasonal mango chutneys and a spot of mishti doi. Hello Bengal by Hatari, tucked into the lively neighbourhood of Golf Green, is a contemporary ode to Bengali cuisine. The menu bridges nostalgia with modern dining aesthetics, presented in a format that feels easy and accessible to a younger audience rediscovering regional food through stylised dining spaces.
The restaurant’s warm, understated elegance blends subtle Bengali motifs with modern café-style design. Think soft lighting, muted earth tones, and tasteful nods to Bengal’s cultural identity. The layout feels comfortable rather than crowded, making it suitable for both leisurely family meals and catch-ups over lunch.
We recommend starting with the Diamond Fish Fry, as the Kolkata staple comes crisp and golden, with a crumb coating that’s light. Like any great fish fry, it offers a comforting contrast between crunchy exterior and delicate flaky fish that makes the dish such a beloved classic across the city’s old-school eateries. The best way to sample the spread at Hello Bengal by Hatari is with their classic thalis, which offer a lot of options. The Aiburobhat Thali has mutton, prawns and the good ol’ Shukto.
Shukto, the Bengali vegetable medley, balances bitterness, sweetness and creamy textures and has a subtle savoury finish. Hello Bengal particularly shines in its seafood preparations. You can go for the classic paturi or try some other mustard-based fish curries. We sampled a delicious, spiced ‘bagda’ chingri and paired it with some light, aromatic pulao. Pair a crispy luchi or koraishutir kochuri with the delicious mutton preparation from the platter.
In a city overflowing with legendary Bengali eateries, from heritage cabins to decades-old family restaurants, Hatari Hello Bengal doesn’t compete with the old guard on nostalgia, but instead leans into presentation, ambience and accessibility.
The eatery feels accessible for casual lunches as well as relaxed dinners with friends or family. The pricing feels fairly balanced for a neighbourhood restaurant that offers a polished ambience along with classic Bengali fare. Starters such as fish fry and vegetarian appetisers are reasonably priced. Main courses, particularly seafood curries and traditional gravies, offer value for your money, considering their portions and taste.
No Bengali meal feels complete without dessert, and the sweet offerings here attempt to capture Kolkata’s love for milk-based sweets. Classics such as mishti doi or rosogolla are great picks. The mishti doi carries a caramelised sweetness with a creamy texture.
If you want a simple, shareable platter for two, try the Rajshahi Niramish Bhojon, which has Rice, Polao, Luchi, Moong Dal, Aloo Bhaja, another Bhaja, Sabji, Chutney, Papad, Doi and Mishti. The Rajshahi Amish Bhojon 2 is more elaborate and has Rice, Polao, Luchi, Machher Matha Diye Dal, Aloo Bhaja, another Bhaja, Sabji, Mutton, Bagda Chingri, Chutney, Papad, Doi and Mishti.
Price for two: Rs 500-800 (for two)