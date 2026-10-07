For the Bar-B-Q faithful, there’s a new stop in south Kolkata

For decades, a meal at Bar-B-Q on Park Street has been a Kolkata rite of passage. They have now opened a second outlet. One Step Away, in Jodhpur Park, brings the much-loved Flavours of China and Bar-B-Q under one roof, at the same price with a more personal touch. Step inside and the first impression is of warmth. The interiors are cosy without being cramped, and sophisticated. The restaurant suits a family lunch, a catch-up with friends, or a quiet dinner out.
We began with the Veg kebab platter, a solid start for vegetarians and a good way to gauge the kitchen’s grill work. The Chilli garlic noodles followed, a comforting order that delivers on promises.
The Fish chilli wine was a highlight for anyone who appreciates Kolkata’s Indo-Chinese tradition, where the city’s love of bhetki meets a bold, saucy treatment. The Chilli garlic pepper chicken was another dependable pick, with the punchy heat and aroma that define the genre.
But the true star of our table was the Bar-B-Q special Chowmein. It’s the dish we kept returning to, and it earned the title of our favourite. If you order only one thing that carries the restaurant’s heritage, make it this. On the beverage front, we tried the Pink panther. It was a touch too sweet for our palate, though those with a sweeter tooth may well enjoy it. If you prefer your drinks balanced, ask about the sweetness level when ordering.
One Step Away carries forward the legacy of Bar-B-Q, with familiar flavours, unchanged pricing and a more intimate setting. For long-time Bar-B-Q loyalists, it’s a welcome convenience on the south side of the city.
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