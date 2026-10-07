For the Bar-B-Q faithful, there’s a new stop in south Kolkata

For decades, a meal at Bar-B-Q on Park Street has been a Kolkata rite of passage. They have now opened a second outlet. One Step Away, in Jodhpur Park, brings the much-loved Flavours of China and Bar-B-Q under one roof, at the same price with a more personal touch. Step inside and the first impression is of warmth. The interiors are cosy without being cramped, and sophisticated. The restaurant suits a family lunch, a catch-up with friends, or a quiet dinner out.

We began with the Veg kebab platter, a solid start for vegetarians and a good way to gauge the kitchen’s grill work. The Chilli garlic noodles followed, a comforting order that delivers on promises.