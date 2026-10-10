Durga Puja 2026: Here's a festive Kolkata food guide for you

As the rhythmic beats of the dhaak resonate through the autumn breeze and the scent of shiuli flowers fill the air, and Kolkata transforms into a grand, open-air celebration. But beyond the iconic pandals and stunning illuminations, Durga Puja is fundamentally a feast for the senses—where food takes centre stage and dining out becomes a cherished ritual. From eateries serving authentic, slow-cooked Bengali delicacies to trendy cafes crafting festive fusion spreads and international platters, the city’s culinary scene pulls out all the stops for Mahotsav.

Whether you’re fuelling up between late-night pandal hopping or planning a leisurely family lunch on Nabami, here is your ultimate guide to the most exquisite Puja special menus and dining destinations across Kolkata this festive season.