Durga Puja 2026: Here's a festive Kolkata food guide for you

As the rhythmic beats of the dhaak resonate through the autumn breeze and the scent of shiuli flowers fill the air, and Kolkata transforms into a grand, open-air celebration. But beyond the iconic pandals and stunning illuminations, Durga Puja is fundamentally a feast for the senses—where food takes centre stage and dining out becomes a cherished ritual. From eateries serving authentic, slow-cooked Bengali delicacies to trendy cafes crafting festive fusion spreads and international platters, the city’s culinary scene pulls out all the stops for Mahotsav.
Whether you’re fuelling up between late-night pandal hopping or planning a leisurely family lunch on Nabami, here is your ultimate guide to the most exquisite Puja special menus and dining destinations across Kolkata this festive season.
This Durga Puja, Babu Culture is bringing back that unmistakable festive feeling with a grand celebration of Sharodiyar Sabeki Flavours — rooted in tradition, abundance, and the joy of eating together. Enjoy a lavish unlimited Bengali Buffet featuring 40+ dishes at their Gariahat and Dover Lane outlets, available from 12 pm to 12 am, Panchami to Dashami. Guests can also choose from three specially curated grand thalis and an extensive selection of Pujo Special à-la-Carte dishes, offering dishes like Gondhoraj lebu pata diye chingri malaikri, Dhakai bhapa ilish, Chitol macher doi kofta, Junglee tangri kebab masala, Nikuti nimki bonder payesh, and many more. Rs 749+ (Thali), Rs 1249+ (buffet)
Surrounded by some of the most popular Durga Pujas of south Kolkata is Cabin 17 A. If you are thirsty and your limbs are tired, energise yourself at this quaint corner café and try their new Pujo à la carte menu. Choose from a selection of Khuska pulao, Aunty special lal murgi, Golbarir mutton kosha, Mutton/Fish chop, among others. The special menu runs from Mahalaya to Dashami throughout the day. Rs 1000+
Whether you are meeting friends after a long time for an adda or hopping across the pandals, a quick lunch or dinner is always a great option. Try Spiegel’s quick combos like Chicken/Mutton yakhni pulao with mohua makha sandesh/Haribhanga, or the premium combos in veg and non-veg that offer fish fry, Morog schnitzel, Murgir paturi, Khoi–er–bora, Komola sundori, and others. The special menu will be available from Sasthi to Dashami. Prices start at Rs 299+.
Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor never shies away from feeding people, especially when it comes to their thalis, and the best part? They keep it shareable. The same for their veg and non-veg Pujo thali; you can expect basmati rice, Basanti pulao, Sona moong dal, Bhetki paturi, Ilish bhapa, Bhuna chingri, Khasir mangsho, all together in one thali. Available from Mahalaya to Dashami, another huge plus point is that they are open till 2 am at night. Rs 799+ (veg), Rs 2,000+ (Pujor non-veg thali)
Celebrate Durga Puja with an elaborate buffet at The Dockyard Co., featuring Bengali classics alongside Indian and international favourites. The spread includes phuchka, papri chaat, Bengali wedding fish fry and a Mongolian live station, followed by dishes such as Dhakai kala mutton bhuna, Aloo die kosha mangsho, Shorshe pabda, Bhetki kalia and Bhoger dhokar dalna. Desserts include Rosogolla, Sitabhog with nikuti, Baked mihidana, Sandesh and a live Rabdi fountain. The festive buffet is available from October 15 to 21, making it a hearty stop for families and groups during Pujo. Rs 3,598++
Enjoy the beauty of Durga Puja with Pujo on the Barge at The Bengal Paddle. Be a part of the festivities on water, and don’t forget to line up for the tangiest Phuchka, the crunchiest chaats, and hot masala chai while enjoying the beautiful view of the Hooghly. The celebrations run from Panchami to Dashami, and the menu includes attractive street food that defines Kolkata’s culinary heritage. You must try Kolkata special malai toast, Batata puri, Chicken kathi roll, Kolkata-style chanachur, Rajbhog, paan, and a traditional Bengali main course. Rs 2,399++
Popular Bengali diner Saptapadi has a nicely curated thali and buffet, perfect for those looking to try authentic Bengali food this festive season with friends and family. Choose between a festive thali and a grand buffet, available from Panchami to Dashami; expect delicacies like Macher jali kebab, Til lonka murgi, Suktor saaj ghar, Bati chingrir saap mochan and much more. Rs 749+ (thali), Rs 1,449++ (buffet)
Durga Puja in Kolkata is all about pandal hopping, celebrations and good food. This Puja, The Yellow Turtle is bringing something truly interesting to the table: A unique mix of Bengali flavours and Pan-Asian food. The special Puja à la carte menu will be available at both their Hindustan Park and Baguiati outlets from Panchami to Dashami, along with their Bengali buffet menu at the Baguiati outlet from Saptami to Dashami. Dishes like Bengali kosha pork with garlic fried rice, Crab malai curry with Thai jasmine rice, Wanton aloo singara and Miso bhetki paturi with jasmine rice make the menu worth a try. Rs 1,000++
For an elaborate Bengali meal, the 6 Ballygunge Place outlets across Kolkata (Ballygunge, Chowringhee, Salt Lake Sector 1 and Ecosuite) have buffets set up for lunch and dinner and à la carte for dinners only. The buffet will have three variations, one on Panchami-Sasthi, Saptami-Ashtami and Nabami-Dashami. Expect quintessential dishes like Bhuna chingri, Kanchalonka dhonepata murgi, Bhetki paturi, Kosha mangsho and forgotten dishes like Mourala macher piyaji and Murgir tramfrado. There are ample options for vegetarians too. Rs 1550+ (Veg), Rs 1750+ (non-veg)
This Durga Puja, Hungry Sardar in Ballygunge Place is bringing a hearty festive spread that moves comfortably between robust Punjabi favourites, Bengali Pujo classics and much-loved Indo-Chinese flavours. Start with Bhatti ka Paneer Tikka, Anjeer aur Akhrot ki Tikki and Mochar Chop, or dig into Makhan Macchi Amritsari, Chingri Cutlet, Mutton Galouti Kebab and classic Chicken Tikka. The mains bring together comforting favourites such as Signature Dal Makhani, Kadhai Paneer and Punjabi-style Dum Aloo alongside Sorshe Mach, Bhetki Paturi, Prawn Malai Curry, Delhi Butter Chicken, Bengali-style Chicken Kosha and Mutton Kosha. There is also a selection of biryanis, pulaos, Indian breads and Chinese favourites, making it an extensive puja spread suited to everything from family lunches to festive dinners. Finish with classics such as Gulab Jamun, Matka Kulfi, Mishti Doi, Baked Yogurt or Phirni. Rs 1,200+