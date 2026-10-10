Kolkata Metro extends its schedule ahead of Durga Puja

In a official press release posted on their website, Kolkata Metro Railway has announced extended operating hours to handle the Durga Puja rush. The plan includes night-long services on the Blue and Green Lines for pandal hoppers, the first time many commuters will see the network respond at this scale during the festival.

Services on the Blue and Green Lines will run from 6 am to 11 pm from their terminal points on Panchami and Shashthi, which fall on October 15 and 16. For Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, the timings have been adjusted to allow overnight travel on the two corridors that carry the heaviest passenger load.

Kolkata Metro’s extended hours will help pandal hoppers

The festival changes come on top of a broader schedule expansion. The Blue and Green Lines moved to a 6 am first train and a 10:30 pm last train on weekdays and Saturdays from July 27, with Sunday services also ending at 10:30 pm. Before that, the Blue Line’s last train left at around 9:44 pm and the Green Line’s at about 10:05 pm. The longer window was introduced in response to passenger demand and aims to cut waiting times at both ends of the day.