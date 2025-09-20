Why a 94-year-old Bengali radio play remains so key to Durga Puja

If you have roots in Bengal, chances are you know exactly what Mahalaya is and its significance in the Durga Puja. You may even be one of the millions of people who wake up at 4 am on this one day to listen to a radio broadcast that has been played in the same format since a century, give or take a few odd years.

Plainly put, Mahalaya marks the beginning of 'devi paksha' and 90-minute radio programme titled Mahishasuramardini, is essentially what sounds the bugle to the beginning of the much-awaited Pujo season in Bengal and beyond.

Mahishasuramardini is a Mahalaya ritual that never went away

The radio play which comes on almost every local radio channel on Mahalaya features verses from Chandipath, recited by the radio broadcaster, playwright, actor and narrator Birendra Krishna Bhadra, who is something of a legend in the Bengali radio broadcasting industry. The play is interspersed with melodious songs sung by the doyens of Bengali music in the 1930s.

An integral part of Bengali culture, Mahishasuramardini was written by Bani Kumar. The script drew from ancient scriptures, hymns, and devotional songs to narrate the story of Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura.

The songs featured in Mahishasuramardini were composed by Pankaj Mullick. It was performed and broadcast live for the first time in 1936 from Kolkata’s All India Radio, also known as Akashvani.

According to Akashvani, "In October 1936, broadcast of this special 90-minute dawn programme commenced in the morning. It went on air from 6:00 am to 7:30 am on Sosthi, which also happens to be the first day of Durga Puja for Bengalis".

During the initial years, the programme was recorded and broadcast live on Sosthi. Eventually, the programme began to be played on Mahalaya, and has been a permanent Mahalaya ritual ever since. The last live broadcast of the show happened in 1962, following which recorded versions were played.