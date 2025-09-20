A modern take on heritage: Pre-festive wear inspired by suzani textiles

“The journey of Gulnar began not just with inspiration,” says Mandeep Nagi, co-founder and design director, “but with our deep, abiding love for suzani textiles, fostered in over 150 antique pieces collected by David (Housego) and myself through the years.”

For years, their archive of suzanis—rich, embroidered textiles from Central Asia—lived through exhibitions and storytelling. But something deeper called. “After multiple exhibitions,” Mandeep adds, “we knew we had to go beyond display. Gulnar is a way of bringing our admiration for Central Asian textiles into modern wardrobes.”

And so, they did what Shades of India does best—marrying textile history with a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic. The result is a collection that feels both sacred and wearable, where each garment becomes a canvas for art and memory.

“Suzani textiles are central to Gulnar,” Mandeep explains. “They carry centuries of cultural and artistic language, which we’ve researched, studied, and distilled into core motifs. By combining history with our fashion lens, we’ve reinterpreted them into new-age expressions, with exquisite details and unexpected elements.”

Among these motifs, one stands out: the pomegranate—rich in symbolism and visual poetry. “The pomegranate symbolises prosperity, abundance, and life,” she says. “Its layered meanings resonate across cultures, making it a timeless emblem that beautifully captures Gulnar’s aesthetic and narrative.”

Styling Gulnar, like its spirit, is left open to interpretation. “We see Gulnar as versatile garments that can be worn with ease for both intimate festive gatherings and everyday elegance,” Mandeep notes. “You can pair them simply, or elevate them with accessories. The collection is adaptable, yet always expressive.”

Translating such rich textile heritage into lightweight, modern silhouettes came with its challenges. “The challenge was in the balance—retaining the intricacy and storytelling of suzanis, while ensuring the pieces remained light, minimal, and wearable. The appliqué work had to be precise, and every motif had to feel rooted yet relevant,” she shares.

Ultimately, Gulnar is more than a collection—it’s a philosophy made tangible. “This is our statement that tradition and modernity can coexist beautifully,” says Mandeep. “It is a rooted, honest, and timeless collection, inviting wearers to carry history in a new-age voice.”

Prices start at Rs 8,000. On till September 21, 2025. From 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

