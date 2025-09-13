Siddartha Tytler celebrates 24 years in fashion with spectacular Trifecta showcase

Siddartha Tytler marked 24 fearless years in fashion with Trifecta– Couture ’25, a theatrical standalone showcase that unfolded in three parts—Light Ritual, Midnight Pulse, and Spirit Reclaimed. Inspired by the mysticism of the Holy Trinity, the collection was a bold homage to his design evolution.

Marking 24 years of couture: Why Trifecta was the perfect milestone

With actor Vedang Raina as showstopper, the runway became a celebration of craftsmanship, indulgence, and unapologetic glamour. The couturier talks about his inspiration, reinterpreting archival pieces, and how fashion has evolved over the years.