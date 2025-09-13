Siddartha Tytler celebrates 24 years in fashion with spectacular Trifecta showcase
Siddartha Tytler marked 24 fearless years in fashion with Trifecta– Couture ’25, a theatrical standalone showcase that unfolded in three parts—Light Ritual, Midnight Pulse, and Spirit Reclaimed. Inspired by the mysticism of the Holy Trinity, the collection was a bold homage to his design evolution.
Marking 24 years of couture: Why Trifecta was the perfect milestone
With actor Vedang Raina as showstopper, the runway became a celebration of craftsmanship, indulgence, and unapologetic glamour. The couturier talks about his inspiration, reinterpreting archival pieces, and how fashion has evolved over the years.
Trifecta marks 24 years of your journey. Why was this the right moment for a standalone show of this magnitude?
Ever since I started my career 24 years ago, I’ve always believed in doing things on a grand scale. I prefer it that way—if you commit to something, commit all the way. To commemorate these 24 years, it felt only fitting to create a big, standalone show that celebrates everything: the techniques we’ve mastered, the lessons we’ve learned, the good, the bad—it’s all here. It deserved a truly grand event.
What inspired the spiritual framework of the Holy Trinity as a metaphor for your design evolution?
I’ve always been fascinated by the Bible, mythology, and the supernatural. Over the years, I’ve drawn inspiration from very unconventional, sometimes even bizarre aspects of life. This time, since we were creating a collection in three parts, what better concept to anchor it than the perfect three: Trifecta.
How did you conceptualise the transition across the three acts—Light Ritual, Midnight Pulse, and Spirit Reclaimed? Was it chronological, emotional, or thematic?
Honestly, it was a blend of all three. As the collection evolved, each segment began to define itself. The name and the narrative came naturally. The flow just happened. It was one of those rare moments where everything fell into place seamlessly.
How do the themes of ‘light, indulgence, and celebration’ reflect who you are today as both a designer and a person?
My journey over the past couple of decades has shaped me as a person and as a designer. This is a moment where I can truly showcase how much we’ve absorbed and learned from everyone in the industry. Those themes of light, indulgence, celebration are all reflections of that growth, experience, and reinvention.
How did you select materials that resonate with each design era?
There are fabrics, motifs, and colourways that have become synonymous with the brand. Long-time clients will recognise them instantly and say, “I remember this!” But what’s exciting is how we’ve reimagined those signatures, keeping their essence, yet making them feel entirely new and relevant.
You’ve maintained a strong thread of corsetry, structure, and high glamour. How do you continue to innovate within that framework?
When I was at FIT in New York, I studied corsetry as a major. That has just blended into me. Corsetry and structure are synonymous with the brand.
How much of Trifecta was built from scratch, and how much was about revisiting and reinterpreting archival pieces?
About 60 to 70 per cent of the collection is about reinventing, rehashing the past and bringing out what we showcased in the past. About 20 to 30 percent have been about showcasing something new.
Which techniques or elements from your earlier collections are you most proud to reintroduce in a new light?
Appliqué work, crystal application, and sequined work are our strongest forte. We’ve upped the game, pushed the boundaries and brought something new with appliqué work. Sequined work is more traditional, and, of course, I cannot do without my crystals.
Looking back, what have been some of the most defining moments that influenced this show?
There have been many moments, good and bad, that have shaped the brand and me as a human being. Clients, great and terrible, people in the industry who’ve been amazing and others who’ve been nasty. You live and learn.
How has your perspective on couture evolved since your first collection in 2001?
Couture back then was all about experimenting and going wild; it was not commercial. Now, in 2025, things have become more commercial and streamlined. Because of social media, the client knows what they want. Now, it is a collaboration. We give them what they want while also offering our vision.
What does the next chapter look like for Siddartha Tytler? Where do you go from here?
God only knows where my journey takes me. We are not people who plan ahead, we plan for today and, of course, the next collection. From here on, you’re going to see something totally new, totally different. We are going to kill it.
