Future heirlooms and sacred silhouettes: Gaurav Gupta’s bridal debut is pure couture poetry

At Gaurav Gupta’s last haute couture showcase in Paris, fashion collided with fire. The show opened not with a model, but with his life partner, poet Navkirat Sodhi, walking the ramp draped in fluid white fabric that revealed simulated burn marks across her skin—a searing symbol of pain transfigured into beauty. Across The Flame was not just a fashion moment; it was an emotional reckoning that made global headlines and burned itself into couture memory.

Designing with emotion: The sacred energy behind Quantum Entanglement

Now, Gaurav returns—not to silence the fire, but to contain it within something sacred. Earlier this month, inside Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, he unveiled his most personal work to date: Quantum Entanglement, a landmark debut in Indian bridal couture. This was not merely a show—it was a theatre of emotion, staged across three interconnected acts: the glamour of cocktail hour, the sanctity of vows, and the exuberance of the reception. Over 500 guests were invited not just to witness fashion, but to feel it.