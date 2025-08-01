From ikat to bandhini: Sonam Dubal’s Banjaran threads global craft narratives

A

Shady Zappa, whom I met in my mid-20s, is one of my closest friends who deeply influenced my mind through his choice of books, stories, films and experiences. He was a Roma gypsy who spoke of travel, dreams and adventure, and inspired me to find my way to Europe, which I did after my first job with the vanguard of fashion in India, Rohit Khosla.

Much like the film, The Dreamers by Bernardo Bertolucci, I got deeply entrenched in an evolving experiential life, authenticity and the language of design trying to find purpose having studied fashion and the intricacies of style and aesthetics. It felt natural to live through styling campaigns and textile art projects at the time.

Six months ago, as if by magic, I met Gulabi on the road—an old, statuesque banjaran with a forehead tattoo, who spoke of dreams and seemed to be the head of her tribe. As we shared a conversation and chai, she reminded me of another friend I had long forgotten. The nomadic spirit resurfaced, and I felt a deep connection with her. It was as if the gypsy spirit had come alive again while working on this line.