Gaurav Gupta to launch first-ever Bridal Couture Collection

Avant-garde designer Gaurav Gupta, known for his sculptural silhouettes and poetic couture, is set to make a defining mark in the world of Indian bridal fashion. On August 8, 2025, Gupta will unveil his first-ever bridal couture collection, debuting in a landmark show in Mumbai that promises to reimagine wedding day dressing with his signature artistry.

Gaurav Gupta’s bridal couture debut: A new chapter begins

This collection represents a creative homecoming for the designer, who took a pause from the international fashion circuit—including the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week—to focus on something deeply personal and rooted. The result is his most intimate and emotionally resonant work to date.