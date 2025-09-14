Durga Puja 2025: What makes Kolkata's Gariahat the top pick for bargain shoppers?

September evenings at Gariahat feel different. The pavements are barely visible, every corner filled with clothes, jewellery and impatient buyers. Blouses are the big draw this year, but younger shoppers are also picking up bright kurtis and dhoti sets. Prices keep changing with bargaining, and sellers say business has doubled in the last few days as expected.
The pavements at Gariahat barely exist before pujo. Shoppers spill onto the road, dodging autos while clutching armfuls of bags. Right across from Bedwin & Bedouin roll shop, a line of stalls has become the hotspot for this year’s biggest trend — Pinterest-style readymade blouses. Sequinned, puff-sleeved, and tie-back designs are stacked in neat, colourful piles, priced from INR 600.
Women crowd around these counters, many picking up more than one to pair with various saris for a fresh Pujo look.
If you prefer something sturdier than street-side buys, head to New Rajneeta. Their racks are stacked with cotton and fancy blouses, perfect if you already have solid saris ready for Puja. The shop has rolled out new Sambalpuri and Ajrakh blouses in multiple colours, starting at INR 450, and they’re drawing steady queues of buyers.
On the opposite footpath, kurti and dhoti sets are pulling in younger shoppers. Most stalls start quoting around INR 1,000, but bargaining usually brings it down to about INR 700. Bright colours are the other big story here — blues, reds, and sunny yellows dominate racks, pushing aside muted tones. “Last week it was dull, today I can’t even breathe,” says a jewellery seller, juggling boxes of bangles for impatient customers. He adds that shops, which usually shut by 8 or 8.30 pm, are now staying open till 10 pm to handle the festive rush.
