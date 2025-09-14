Durga Puja 2025: What makes Kolkata's Gariahat the top pick for bargain shoppers?

September evenings at Gariahat feel different. The pavements are barely visible, every corner filled with clothes, jewellery and impatient buyers. Blouses are the big draw this year, but younger shoppers are also picking up bright kurtis and dhoti sets. Prices keep changing with bargaining, and sellers say business has doubled in the last few days as expected.

Bargains, queues, and bright racks mark the Puja season at Kolkata’s busiest hub, Gariahat

The pavements at Gariahat barely exist before pujo. Shoppers spill onto the road, dodging autos while clutching armfuls of bags. Right across from Bedwin & Bedouin roll shop, a line of stalls has become the hotspot for this year’s biggest trend — Pinterest-style readymade blouses. Sequinned, puff-sleeved, and tie-back designs are stacked in neat, colourful piles, priced from INR 600.