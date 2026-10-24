This telephone-themed restaurant in Kolkata is the perfect family diner by day and party venue by night

We also recommend sipping on their handcrafted beverages like Wrong Number with its touch of guava and spices or Trunk Call, a refreshing cooler with kala khatta, pineapple juice, mint, and chaat masala.

At Polo Floatel, 3rd Floor

Open from noon – midnight, along with Sat / Sun Breakfast from 7:30 am – 10:30 am

Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+ (without alcohol)