This telephone-themed restaurant in Kolkata is the perfect family diner by day and party venue by night

It’s an indescribable feeling when the orange–golden glow of the sunset meets the Ganges, the silhouettes of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge appear nearby, and the constant movement of ships, boats and ferries demands our attention out of the window. That is the Kolkata on the Ganges, and just the view from the outer deck or the shaded indoors of the city’s newly opened diner and lounge, Tring Tring. This telephone-themed restaurant gives nostalgic vibes right when you enter it. Decorated with a string of telephones, the long-lost city code 033, and a public coin-operated receiver, the nuanced touch makes it all the more memorable and pleasant to experience.
We kicked off with a curated lunch by chef Surapriya Ghose. The shareable antipasti, with North-eastern flavours like Akone (Khasi apple), mustard chilli, raja chilli, pea hummus, bamboo shoots, pickled fish (Kachki), and pickled chicken, along with chicken ham, salami, black olives, bandel cheese, pita bread, lavash, and cheese sticks, set the mood. Up next were the Naga Gunpowder Chilli chicken and mushroom. Two dishes to suit your vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences, but both dishes were a capsule of intense spices and flavours. The pan-seared vegetable gyozas had a crackly base like a kothe momo and a silky smooth top. A bite into it was a burst of finely chopped veggies with an alternating smooth and crunchy base. For pizza lovers, the Burrata Pizza with a burst of cheese all around was the perfect shareable treat.
For the mains, we started with the hot Chicken sizzler plated with herbed rice, veggies, and skin–on chicken. The Tex-Mex Burger with guacamole, jalapeños, cheese, and salsa on a black-charcoal bun was not only aesthetic to look at, but equally tasty to bite into. But the Nasi Goreng Chicken won our hearts. The Indonesian-style fried rice got all its flavours from the subtle addition of the shrimp paste, which made it spicy and flavourful.
Dessert time was a ritual in itself. We started with the classic New York Cheese Cake and moved on to Apple Crumble. Warm, sweet, and cold due to the addition of vanilla ice cream, it was a hot and cold dessert. The tiramisu in a glass is one of their signature desserts. Layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa dust made up this indulgent dessert. And we saved the best for last: the tres leches sponge cake, soaked overnight in three kinds of milk, was moist, soft, sweet, and enticing.
We also recommend sipping on their handcrafted beverages like Wrong Number with its touch of guava and spices or Trunk Call, a refreshing cooler with kala khatta, pineapple juice, mint, and chaat masala.
At Polo Floatel, 3rd Floor
Open from noon – midnight, along with Sat / Sun Breakfast from 7:30 am – 10:30 am
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+ (without alcohol)
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