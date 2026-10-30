This Halloween weekend, Kolkata diners have planned the perfect evening for you!

Visit La Soiree on AJC Bose Road and find yourself in a haunted kingdom. Complete with the spookiest decorations and ambience, a food menu that you would not be able to forget soon and The Arc Project setting the music on fire, the diner promises you one of the most unforgettable nights of your life. Check out freshly curated cocktails like Vampire Bite with its fruity flavours combined with sweet and spicy notes. So cancel all your evening plans and reserve yourself from 9 pm onwards.

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