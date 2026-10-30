This Halloween weekend, Kolkata diners have planned the perfect evening for you!

Over the past few years, the Halloween craze has caught up with Bengal’s own Bhoot Chaturdoshi. In fact, it might not be inappropriate to say that the celebration of both festivals together has just expanded the scope of Bengal’s love for horror. It’s the time when the eerie, mysterious and unexplainable takes over in any form – television series, movies, selfie props and filters and of course food. With time, the fancy-looking bloody fingers or witch's eye or even candied spiders have found their way to people’s plates, with several Kolkata eateries hosting special Halloween menus and parties. This year too, if you would like to escape the mundane and enjoy yourself with your friends, here are two places that should not be skipped.
Let ambiance, food, drinks, music, and makeup take over on the night of October 31. Social Park Street is hosting GHOSTED, a digital-forward Halloween edit. The ambiance blends horror with contemporary trends. Experience a full-blown Halloween setup where even you come dressed as a ‘red flag’ and take part in interactive installations, shake a leg to the music by guest DJ Neil, and enjoy delicious themed food. On the menu are the signature food and drinks like Love Bomber, Ick or Treat, Disappearing Act, and Catfish. This Halloween edit is open to ages 21 and above from 7 pm.
Cal-On is all set to host guests for a Halloween evening. Get Your Spook On makes your spookiest side come out, complete with food, music, decor, and dress–ups. This rooftop microbrewery welcomes everyone to come dressed in their spookiest best and even take part in their best-dressed competition. One can also sit back and chill with their handcrafted beers and meals like sushi, pizza, and more, which blend perfectly with their Halloween-themed drinks exploring spicy, fiery, and bloody notes. However, the best part of the evening will be getting the chance to click photographs with the wonderfully decorated space taking drawing from creepy figures and pumpkin inspired candle accents.
The Graveyard shift begins at Cove – Community Bar from 10 pm onwards on Halloween night. Expect a cemetery to come alive and your spirits to run high with the foot tapping beats of the DJs. To fuel the spooky celebrations, there are a host of delicious bites including Al Fungi risotto, Prawn Tartare Roll, Cove Kebab Platter and more. You can pair them up with beverages like Pink Summer Fizz, Espresso Martini, Gin Basil Smash to name a few.
You must have heard about the Secret Garden but have you heard about the Haunted Garden? Now you can just feel the ambience at Olive Café & Bar Kolkata which turns its diner into a Haunted Garden for Halloween from 9 pm onwards. With eerie décor and experimental food enjoy your best in the festive revelry. Apart from the regular and signature dishes on the menu check out Smoke & Shadow, Toxic Garden, Devil’s Kiss, Blackout and more. Reserve a spot soon!
Visit La Soiree on AJC Bose Road and find yourself in a haunted kingdom. Complete with the spookiest decorations and ambience, a food menu that you would not be able to forget soon and The Arc Project setting the music on fire, the diner promises you one of the most unforgettable nights of your life. Check out freshly curated cocktails like Vampire Bite with its fruity flavours combined with sweet and spicy notes. So cancel all your evening plans and reserve yourself from 9 pm onwards.
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