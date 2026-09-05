This new diner in Salt Lake, Kolkata is serving up forgotten colonial classics and Bengali comfort food

Stepping through the dining addition, the third outpost of Epare Bangla, feels less like entering a busy modern Bengali restaurant and more like being welcomed into a bright, airy heritage home.

Bathed in soft natural light, the sprawling room pairs off-white walls with classic green-cushioned wooden chairs. Curated showcases of traditional Bengali art instantly drew our eyes and invited us to pause for a photo before reaching for the menu.

What we tried at the newly-opened third outpost of Epare Bangla?

Chef Bhaskar Dasgupta, one of the foremost flagbearers of modern Bengali cuisine, took us through the menu and shared: “The menu is curated based on three things—dishes influenced by Nawab families along with colonial influences, recipes popularised by mothers and grandmothers, and Bengal’s lost recipes. The Dim posto bharta, Ilish bharta, Dal chingri bharta, Shutki bharta are some of those age-old recipes, along with Nawabi recipes like Chitol maacher kathi kabab, colonial recipes like Bhetki phorashi karigari to something very simple like a Bhapa koi.”