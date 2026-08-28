Relish a royal zamindari feast and the freshest hilsa at this Kolkata diner

We had them with Eden Bloom, a light, refreshing fruity cocktail with a hint of floral essence. However, it was the Zamindari smoked mutton that had our hearts. Perfectly marinated and soft, you can have the meat with perhaps anything of your choice, be it rice, paratha or pilaf. the rich mix of flavours takes you back to the good old days of the famed Golbari mangsho. If you miss that, do order this dish.

Saving the best for last, we ended our meal with two evergreen ilish synthesis preparations – mustard ilish and fried hilsa with its oil. The delectable fish smothered with yellow mustard paste and green chillies couldn’t be had with anything but white rice. But for the fried piece of the delicate fish, we settled for a piping hot dish of runny khichdi served with pure ghee. The tragedy was that we had to rush to the office after this delectable meal, while our souls craved a much-deserved afternoon nap.

Meal for two: INR 800++. 12 noon to 10.30 pm. At Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant & Bar, Park Street.

Email: sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

X: @sharmidas