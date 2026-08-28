Relish a royal zamindari feast and the freshest hilsa at this Kolkata diner

If you are searching for something new in the name of Bengali cuisine, head straight to Ilish Truly Bong. this diner, in the corner building opposite Saint Xavier’s college at Park Street, is worth a visit despite parking woes. For one, they perhaps serve the largest piece of the freshest ilish catch. We were bowled over not only by the sheer size of the fresh hilsa but also the tasteful preparation.
“We celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Bengal while evolving with the preferences of today’s diners. Over the years, we have seen guests looking for a more complete dining experience that not only showcases authentic Bengali food but also offers thoughtfully crafted beverages that complement these flavours,” says Lopamudra Kamilya, founder-director, Ilish Truly Bong Bengali Dining & Bar.
A food connoisseur who always had a knack for experimenting in her kitchen, Lopamudra takes us through their newly introduced Calcutta Zamindar menu, a specially curated feast inspired by the lavish dining traditions of Bengal’s zamindar households.
Serving up nostalgia, the first dish to grace our table was a bowl of Kurure mourala fritters, the crispy small fish fries were subtly laced with local masalas, and we relished them with a classic Picante on a rainy afternoon. Rajbari potato croquettes and Royal smoked prawns followed this. Both the dishes make for great standalone starters at any time of the day.
We had them with Eden Bloom, a light, refreshing fruity cocktail with a hint of floral essence. However, it was the Zamindari smoked mutton that had our hearts. Perfectly marinated and soft, you can have the meat with perhaps anything of your choice, be it rice, paratha or pilaf. the rich mix of flavours takes you back to the good old days of the famed Golbari mangsho. If you miss that, do order this dish.
Saving the best for last, we ended our meal with two evergreen ilish synthesis preparations – mustard ilish and fried hilsa with its oil. The delectable fish smothered with yellow mustard paste and green chillies couldn’t be had with anything but white rice. But for the fried piece of the delicate fish, we settled for a piping hot dish of runny khichdi served with pure ghee. The tragedy was that we had to rush to the office after this delectable meal, while our souls craved a much-deserved afternoon nap.
Meal for two: INR 800++. 12 noon to 10.30 pm. At Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant & Bar, Park Street.
Email: sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com
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