This Kolkata pop-up is doing Thai food differently

There’s a particular kind of confidence it takes to open a Thai pop-up in a city that already loves its food loud, and Kin Thai has it in spades. Tucked into the same 26-seat room on Park Street that usually houses To Die For, the space wears a light disguise — the same matte black shell, but now with pops of red: flowers on the table, new art on the walls, red cushions on the seats.

The dishes that make Kin Thai stand out

We started, as one should, with a drink — the Thai bloody mary, built on guava instead of the usual tomato base. It’s spicy, a little sweet, thoroughly balanced, and easily the most memorable thing we drank all week.