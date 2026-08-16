From fried rice to laksa, Chennai gets a taste of Malaysia at lunchtime

Malaysia does not do lunch halfheartedly. The hawker centres are full by noon, the plates arrive fast, the flavours are unambiguous and nobody leaves the table hungry. Penang by Crystal Woo has taken that philosophy and built a weekday lunch set around it. Dhasha Sendhil, who runs Penang, describes the gap she was filling plainly: a lunch that feels premium yet approachable, designed for professionals, friends catching up and diners who want something beyond the usual business lunch. The format is quicker and lighter on decision-making than the regular sharing-style menu, but the cooking is from the same kitchen, the same standards and the same authentic intent.

A new Malaysian lunch in Chennai brings hawker-style comfort to weekdays

We started with the Vegetable chee cheong fun, silky, thin-steamed rice noodle rolls filled with fresh vegetables, it is honest and decent but not the strongest version of this dish in the city. If it is your first time having chee cheong fun, it will introduce you well.

The Chicken chop fried rice is the must-try of the lunch menu, and it earns that without qualification. Fried rice topped with crispy chicken chop and brown gravy; the rice is properly wok-fried and the chicken delivers the crunch and juiciness together that the dish promises. The gravy ties it all with a savoury sharpness that keeps the whole plate interesting through every bite. This is the order to anchor your set around.