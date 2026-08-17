A Chennai thali explores South India’s regional depth

Visesham’s new weekday lunch thali exists for the office-goer who wants something real in the middle of the day and the curious eater who has always suspected that South Indian food is considerably more varied than any single region lets on. Chef Kamal Kannan has built a four-week rotating menu running on weekdays, pulling from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the dishes shifting enough from week to week that lunch never becomes repetitive.

A four-week rotating thali that maps South India through lunch

Our meal begins with Paruppu podi rice alongside crackers, which is the right way to start: nutty, roasted lentil powder with melted ghee, aromatic and grounding before anything else arrives. The thali arrives in all its glory, with a myriad of classics. Carrot beans thoran from Kerala: tossed with fresh coconut, curry leaves, and mustard seeds, homey and rich and a very good place to begin understanding what this thali is doing.

The Kadhambam sambar, from Tamil Nadu, is tangy and hearty and lentil-rich, a medley of vegetables in every spoonful in the way the name itself suggests. The dal tove from coastal Karnataka sits alongside it: mild, creamy toor dal with a gentle heat, the dominant flavour different enough from the sambar to make the contrast worthwhile. The tomato rasam arrives in a copper tea pot and is light, peppery, tangy, and refreshing simultaneously.