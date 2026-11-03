Take a delectable dive into Chettinad Canteen's 9-course Aippasi feast

The Chicken kola cigars, which followed with some carrot on the side, gave us something earthy to bite into.

The Tamarind coast fish fry was the next on the menu, and it had our full attention. The tawa-fried pieces were tender, and the marination was awesome. Much of the credit goes to the quality of the fish, which was fresh enough to carry the dish. The coconut turmeric sauce did not mask anything, it just complemented.

Three cute and tiny appams followed, floating on the coconut milk. The milk was cool and light, and the whole bowl slid down smoothly. It is one of those dishes that leaves you with a good feeling and not much else to say.

The Saffron parotta and slow-cooked mutton kuzhambu were the best things on the table. The kuzhambu was amazing, spiced just right, and worth slurping straight from the bowl. We tore the parotta into it until there was nothing left.