This Chennai cloud kitchen puts a nostalgic spin on festive desserts this Diwali

The coconut pudding, part of the festive Tiffin Tales collection, was served in a charming metal tiffin-shaped tin, taking us back to childhood memories of desserts arriving in lunch boxes and being shared at home. The pudding is smooth and mildly sweet. A garnish of chopped pistachios and almonds adds a lovely crunch, contrasting with the pudding’s creamy texture. It makes for a refreshing finish to a meal, and one we can see becoming a Deepavali favourite.

Next, we tried two of their cupcakes, the Chocolate Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut. Generously sized, both had a nice moist crumb and a rich, indulgent ganache that was surprisingly light on the palate. Break into either and you find a generous filling at the centre, with the salted caramel bringing a buttery sweetness and the hazelnut adding a nutty depth. The chocolate flavour is full-bodied, yet the sweetness is carefully balanced, making each bite deeply satisfying without leaving us feeling weighed down.