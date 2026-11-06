This Chennai cloud kitchen puts a nostalgic spin on festive desserts this Diwali

With Diwali around the corner, we are always happy to find another reason to indulge in something sweet. This year, BonBon Baked Goods is packing its festive spread with heaps of nostalgia. Run by husband-and-wife duo Jason Albert and Anna Sanjana, this Chennai-based bakery operates as a cloud kitchen with a takeaway option in Anna Nagar East. There is no dine-in facility, and orders are placed in advance through their Instagram page. The 48-hour lead time gives Sanjana, who handles the baking, time to prepare each order fresh.
We began with the banoffee pie tub, which quickly became the favourite at the table. This layered beauty brings together a crumbly biscuit base, a generous layer of dulce de leche, sliced bananas and a cloud of cream. The combination of buttery biscuit, sticky caramel-like toffee and sweet banana makes for a thoroughly indulgent spoonful, while the cream lends it an airy lightness that keeps the sweetness in check. It also arrives with a little pot of what Bon Bon calls its ‘magic powder’. Dust some over the pudding and you get a nostalgic malty, biscuit-like flavour, with a warm sweetness that takes the whole thing up a notch.
The coconut pudding, part of the festive Tiffin Tales collection, was served in a charming metal tiffin-shaped tin, taking us back to childhood memories of desserts arriving in lunch boxes and being shared at home. The pudding is smooth and mildly sweet. A garnish of chopped pistachios and almonds adds a lovely crunch, contrasting with the pudding’s creamy texture. It makes for a refreshing finish to a meal, and one we can see becoming a Deepavali favourite.
Next, we tried two of their cupcakes, the Chocolate Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut. Generously sized, both had a nice moist crumb and a rich, indulgent ganache that was surprisingly light on the palate. Break into either and you find a generous filling at the centre, with the salted caramel bringing a buttery sweetness and the hazelnut adding a nutty depth. The chocolate flavour is full-bodied, yet the sweetness is carefully balanced, making each bite deeply satisfying without leaving us feeling weighed down.
The newly launched tiramisu made for a fitting finish. Made with a blend of two filter coffees, it has a pronounced roasted coffee flavour that comes through beautifully against the creamy layers. Light, smooth and gently sweet, it is a lovely pick for those who enjoy their tiramisu with a stronger coffee kick.
INR 650 onwards. Available online.
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