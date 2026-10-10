A new range of artisanal cookies and decadent brookies are the stars at this Chennai home bakery

We finished off with the Brookie, Frosted Poetry’s bestseller and our favourite of the lot. Combining the brown butter cookie with a fudgy brownie, it brings together a soft cookie chew, generous chocolate and a dense, gooey centre. Every bite gives us the best parts of both desserts at once.

A full tasting can get rich towards the end, so a sprinkle of sea salt would be welcome for balance. The option to add salt on request is handy for those who prefer a little savoury contrast.

Box of 2 cookies: INR 260 onwards. Box of 4 brookies: INR 480.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com