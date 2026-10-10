Chennai

A new range of artisanal cookies and decadent brookies are the stars at this Chennai home bakery

Six new flavours bring generous fillings and plenty of gooey goodness to Chennai’s home-baking scene
Chennai home bakery launches a new range of gooey artisanal cookies
Frosted poetry's new artisanal cookies range
Updated on
3 min read

Freshly baked cookies have a way of making the room smell instantly better. Frosted Poetry’s new Artisanal Cookies range leans into that feeling, arriving almost as big as our hands and made for anyone who likes their cookies warm, soft and gooey.

Chennai home bakery launches a new range of gooey artisanal cookies

cookies
The cookies are perfect for anyone who likes their cookies warm, soft and gooey.

We started with the Brown butter chocolate chip, a classic made more fragrant by caramelised brown butter. It had a deep, nutty aroma with caramel notes, which worked beautifully with generous pieces of dark couverture chocolate. Next came the S’mores delight, where the milk chocolate melts into the cookie, while the marshmallow brings a soft, stretchy chew. It is a messy, indulgent combination that captures the campfire classic incredibly well. The Tiramisu followed by a coffee cookie crowned with mascarpone and whipped cream, then dusted with cocoa. The creamy topping gave the cookie an almost melt-in-the-mouth texture, while the coffee keeps the sweetness nicely balanced. Each bite brings the familiar bittersweet flavour of tiramisu without becoming cloying. 

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Mocha majestic

The Biscoff billionaire brought a caramelised, buttery hit, with Biscoff spread stuffed inside, more drizzled over the top and an actual Biscoff biscuit adding crunch. The Mocha majestic was essentially a brownie in cookie form. It was deeper and more chocolate-forward, with milk chocolate inside and a pleasant coffee note keeping the richness grounded. The Red valentine disappeared in no time. A soft red velvet cookie encases a slab of cheesecake filling, while white chocolate on top adds another creamy, milky note. Chocolatey, tangy and gooey, it brought together the richness of red velvet and cheesecake in one very moreish bite. 

Brookie
Their bestselling Brookie comes with generous puddles of chocolate that greet you in every bite.

We finished off with the Brookie, Frosted Poetry’s bestseller and our favourite of the lot. Combining the brown butter cookie with a fudgy brownie, it brings together a soft cookie chew, generous chocolate and a dense, gooey centre. Every bite gives us the best parts of both desserts at once. 

A full tasting can get rich towards the end, so a sprinkle of sea salt would be welcome for balance. The option to add salt on request is handy for those who prefer a little savoury contrast.

Box of 2 cookies: INR 260 onwards. Box of 4 brookies: INR 480.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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Chennai home bakery launches a new range of gooey artisanal cookies
This Chennai home bakery is putting a better-for-you spin on cookies, brownies and more
Chennai home bakery launches a new range of gooey artisanal cookies
Looking for a unique festive gift? This Chennai bakery has you covered!
cookies
Frosted Poetry

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