A new range of artisanal cookies and decadent brookies are the stars at this Chennai home bakery

Freshly baked cookies have a way of making the room smell instantly better. Frosted Poetry’s new Artisanal Cookies range leans into that feeling, arriving almost as big as our hands and made for anyone who likes their cookies warm, soft and gooey.
We started with the Brown butter chocolate chip, a classic made more fragrant by caramelised brown butter. It had a deep, nutty aroma with caramel notes, which worked beautifully with generous pieces of dark couverture chocolate. Next came the S’mores delight, where the milk chocolate melts into the cookie, while the marshmallow brings a soft, stretchy chew. It is a messy, indulgent combination that captures the campfire classic incredibly well. The Tiramisu followed by a coffee cookie crowned with mascarpone and whipped cream, then dusted with cocoa. The creamy topping gave the cookie an almost melt-in-the-mouth texture, while the coffee keeps the sweetness nicely balanced. Each bite brings the familiar bittersweet flavour of tiramisu without becoming cloying.
The Biscoff billionaire brought a caramelised, buttery hit, with Biscoff spread stuffed inside, more drizzled over the top and an actual Biscoff biscuit adding crunch. The Mocha majestic was essentially a brownie in cookie form. It was deeper and more chocolate-forward, with milk chocolate inside and a pleasant coffee note keeping the richness grounded. The Red valentine disappeared in no time. A soft red velvet cookie encases a slab of cheesecake filling, while white chocolate on top adds another creamy, milky note. Chocolatey, tangy and gooey, it brought together the richness of red velvet and cheesecake in one very moreish bite.
We finished off with the Brookie, Frosted Poetry’s bestseller and our favourite of the lot. Combining the brown butter cookie with a fudgy brownie, it brings together a soft cookie chew, generous chocolate and a dense, gooey centre. Every bite gives us the best parts of both desserts at once.
A full tasting can get rich towards the end, so a sprinkle of sea salt would be welcome for balance. The option to add salt on request is handy for those who prefer a little savoury contrast.
Box of 2 cookies: INR 260 onwards. Box of 4 brookies: INR 480.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.