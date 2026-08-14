This Chennai home bakery is putting a better-for-you spin on cookies, brownies and more

What makes the newer range interesting is the baking philosophy behind it. The cookies are made without maida or refined sugar, using millet flours, jaggery, and butter instead. Working with millet flour comes with its own challenges, particularly when it comes to texture and structure, so the cookies can be slightly crumbly and drier than their conventional counterparts. The flavour, however, more than makes up for it.

INR 150 onwards. Available online.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com