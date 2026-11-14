One Minute Review: This Chennai home baker serves decadent cakes, tiramisu and freshly baked cookies

A good dessert should leave us wanting just one more bite, and this Chennai-based cloud kitchen seems to have that figured out. Chunky Chips, run by baker Diya Venkat has a tempting line-up of cakes, pastries and cookies. We tucked into a few of its latest additions, alongside some of its popular bakes.
We started with the new Chocolate peanut butter cake, a treat inspired by Diya’s love for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The dense chocolate cake has a generous layer of homemade peanut butter running through the middle, finished with a chocolate buttercream frosting. The filling is the real star here, bringing a nutty flavour to the rich chocolate without making the cake feel too heavy. Every bite is indulgent, with just the right amount of sweetness to keep us reaching for another forkful.
The new Tiramisu was another standout. Made with coffee and rum-soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone cream, it has a lovely lightness despite its richness. The coffee comes through beautifully, with the rum adding depth to the creamy layers. A generous dusting of cocoa, fresh fig halves, macadamia nuts, a chocolate garnish and a macaron give the dessert an elegant finish. It is a well-balanced tiramisu, with the coffee and sweetness in just the right measure.
Next, we tried the Applie, a take on McDonald’s now-discontinued baked apple pies. Its golden puff pastry is flaky and buttery, giving way to a generous filling of soft, sweet apple.
The cookies, meanwhile, are for those who enjoy a softer bite. We sampled the Chocolate chip, Red velvet and Chocolate peanut butter varieties. The Chocolate chip is studded with generous chunks of chocolate, with a soft, chewy centre and lightly crisp edges. The Red velvet has a more pronounced fudgy, cake-like quality, with a softer crumb than the chocolate chip one. The Chocolate peanut butter combines the nutty richness of peanut butter with chocolate in a soft, chewy cookie.
INR 110 onwards. Available online.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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