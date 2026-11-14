One Minute Review: This Chennai home baker serves decadent cakes, tiramisu and freshly baked cookies

We started with the new Chocolate peanut butter cake, a treat inspired by Diya’s love for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The dense chocolate cake has a generous layer of homemade peanut butter running through the middle, finished with a chocolate buttercream frosting. The filling is the real star here, bringing a nutty flavour to the rich chocolate without making the cake feel too heavy. Every bite is indulgent, with just the right amount of sweetness to keep us reaching for another forkful.

The new Tiramisu was another standout. Made with coffee and rum-soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone cream, it has a lovely lightness despite its richness. The coffee comes through beautifully, with the rum adding depth to the creamy layers. A generous dusting of cocoa, fresh fig halves, macadamia nuts, a chocolate garnish and a macaron give the dessert an elegant finish. It is a well-balanced tiramisu, with the coffee and sweetness in just the right measure.