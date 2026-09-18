One Minute Review: This Chennai home-based ice cream brand just dropped 3 new irresistible flavours

Aurum & Frost recently added three new flavours to its menu, and we got to dig into them alongside a few of its older favourites. The cloud-kitchen brand, helmed by home-based ice cream maker Nagu R, focuses on small-batch artisanal ice creams made with real fruits, couverture chocolate and no artificial colours or preservatives.
We started with the Ivory white chocolate, easily the most intriguing of the lot. Made with caramelised white chocolate, it has a rich, milky flavour with a hint of caramel and a silky, creamy texture. It is quite creamy and milky, which could be a little much if you prefer a lighter scoop, but we enjoyed the richness.
From there, we moved on to the Vanilla blueberry swirl, which was an easy favourite. The fresh blueberry compote brings a bright, fruity sweetness to the creamy vanilla base, making it hard to stop at just one scoop.
The KitKat kravé brought a completely different texture. Chocolatey and creamy with pieces of KitKat folded through, it has that satisfying wafer crunch that makes every spoonful a little more fun.
What we liked most about Aurum & Frost was the attention to what goes into each tub. The blueberry and strawberry compotes are made fresh rather than sitting around in the freezer, and the brand uses real fruit instead of ready-made pulps. With blackberry and raspberry flavours on the way, we’re already looking forward to seeing what Nagu does with them next.
INE 350 for 250ml tubs. Available Online.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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