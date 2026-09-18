One Minute Review: This Chennai home-based ice cream brand just dropped 3 new irresistible flavours

From there, we moved on to the Vanilla blueberry swirl, which was an easy favourite. The fresh blueberry compote brings a bright, fruity sweetness to the creamy vanilla base, making it hard to stop at just one scoop.

The KitKat kravé brought a completely different texture. Chocolatey and creamy with pieces of KitKat folded through, it has that satisfying wafer crunch that makes every spoonful a little more fun.