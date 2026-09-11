This new Chennai ice cream spot turns thayir sadam, filter coffee, Milo and more into unexpected gelato flavours

Ice cream is usually a safe proposition. Everyone likes it. It’s cold, sweet and comforting, which makes it especially useful in Chennai’s year-round hot and humid weather. But Lumi had us rethinking just how adventurous we were willing to be with our scoops. The new dessert spot has been drawing attention for its playful gelatos and sorbets, with flavours that sound questionable on paper but are surprisingly convincing once you taste them.
The Thayir sadam gelato was the biggest surprise. It genuinely tastes like curd rice, with a tart, creamy curd flavour followed by subtle peppery notes. It sounds like the sort of flavour designed purely as ragebait, but there is enough balance here to make you want another spoonful. You can also add pickle, fried curry leaves and gunpowder for an extra savoury kick.
The Bombay bun, butter & jam gelato was another one we approached with suspicion. Strawberry jam, salty butter and the sweetness of the bun come together to recreate that nostalgic combination in frozen form.
The Malt & Milo crunch gelato takes us straight back to our childhoods, tasting like thick, malty, chocolatey Milo served ice cold. The Kumbakonam filter coffee gelato perfectly captures the aroma and bitterness of filter coffee without the tongue-burning heat. The Single-origin dark chocolate is dense, rich and intensely chocolatey, while the Choco-PB protein should please peanut butter and protein fans alike.
The Madagascar vanilla bean gelato was rich and fragrant, proving that vanilla doesn’t have to be boring. It is easily one of the best vanilla gelatos we’ve had in a long time. The Salted caramel popcorn gelato was pleasantly sweet without being too much, although we didn’t quite get the salty kick we were hoping for.
The Kandhari chilli pineapple sorbet was another favourite, bright and fresh with its sweet, sour and tangy pineapple flavour. We couldn’t find much of the chilli heat mentioned in its name, though. The Sicilian lemon sorbet was a little too sharp for us, although it would make a great palate cleanser after a heavy meal.
We also tried the Tiramisu classico from the dessert section. Its coffee-soaked sponge and mascarpone cream were wonderfully soft and creamy, with just the right amount of sweetness to end the meal.
₹179 onwards. 12pm to 11pm. At Lumi Desserts and Ice Cream, Alwarpet.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.