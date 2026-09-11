This new Chennai ice cream spot turns thayir sadam, filter coffee, Milo and more into unexpected gelato flavours

The Thayir sadam gelato was the biggest surprise. It genuinely tastes like curd rice, with a tart, creamy curd flavour followed by subtle peppery notes. It sounds like the sort of flavour designed purely as ragebait, but there is enough balance here to make you want another spoonful. You can also add pickle, fried curry leaves and gunpowder for an extra savoury kick.

The Bombay bun, butter & jam gelato was another one we approached with suspicion. Strawberry jam, salty butter and the sweetness of the bun come together to recreate that nostalgic combination in frozen form.