This new limited edition ice cream menu in Chennai takes taste buds on a global adventure

Have you ever travelled through ice cream scoops? The Ciclo Café has chosen to whisk us off on a rather indulgent passport-stamped adventure. Their new menu, Scoops Around the World, promises flavours from Britain to Japan, Italy to the Middle East, before landing back in good old Chennai. We went in with childlike excitement, spoons at the ready.
The Great British Banoff was our first stop—and oh, what a cheeky one it was! Imagine ripe bananas mingling with buttery biscuit crumbs and thick dulce de leche, crowned with chocolate. Every spoonful felt playful, a familiar dessert dressed up in mischief.
From there, the Chennai Express rolled in with its iconic taste. Our beloved Madras filter kaapi arrived strong, heady, and proud, seeping into a sponge and marrying beautifully with creamy ice cream. The crunchy toffee and toasted hazelnuts on top gave us a satisfying bite. We loved how homely yet inventive it was.
Then came Matcha Mia, where Italy and Japan decided to flirt. Silky mascarpone tiramisu met earthy matcha here, with a bright strawberry coulis cutting through the richness. We found ourselves going back for it again and again, its balance of creamy and tangy hitting just right.
Orange is the New Black was bold and dramatic. Based on the popular American series of the same name, these toasted black sesame ice cream carried a smoky depth, while the tangy orange marmalade woke up the palate. The brittle and dehydrated orange added crunch and flair.
We ended with Arabian Treasure, and treasure it was. Creamy ghee and pistachio ice creams, kissed with rose water, nestled in a crunchy kataifi nest with a cloud of mahalabia cream. It was indulgence fit for royalty, and a glorious finale to our global adventure.
INR 245 onwards per scoop. Available at Ciclo Café, Kotturpuram.
