This new limited edition ice cream menu in Chennai takes taste buds on a global adventure

Have you ever travelled through ice cream scoops? The Ciclo Café has chosen to whisk us off on a rather indulgent passport-stamped adventure. Their new menu, Scoops Around the World, promises flavours from Britain to Japan, Italy to the Middle East, before landing back in good old Chennai. We went in with childlike excitement, spoons at the ready.

Here's how each place surprised us with its taste

The Great British Banoff was our first stop—and oh, what a cheeky one it was! Imagine ripe bananas mingling with buttery biscuit crumbs and thick dulce de leche, crowned with chocolate. Every spoonful felt playful, a familiar dessert dressed up in mischief.