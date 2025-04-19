Tucked away in White Town, this cosy spot serves familiar food with flair

We bypassed all the tourists trying to photograph the colourful doors and walls of White Town in Puducherry to enter the newly opened Ciclo Café outlet. Trees welcomed us at the entrance as we stepped into this warm and cosy placé, with waiters inside appearing busy, catering to the hungry souls.

As we settled in, we were served a Refresher, consisting of watermelon, mint and Thai basil. And just like its name, the beverage was indeed refreshing.

Next, we straightaway delved into their Roasted pumpkin soup. The thick and creamy soup made a delicious segue to the soulful appetisers that followed next.

Imagine two comfort foods blending. That was the Butter chicken fries for us—with the creaminess of the butter chicken balancing the crispness of the fries.

Another comforting food that was served was the Bombay vada pav. The crispy potato fritters inside the cafe’s in-house buns were a treat in themselves.