Tucked away in White Town, this cosy spot serves familiar food with flair

We bypassed all the tourists trying to photograph the colourful doors and walls of White Town in Puducherry to enter the newly opened Ciclo Café outlet. Trees welcomed us at the entrance as we stepped into this warm and cosy placé, with waiters inside appearing busy, catering to the hungry souls.
As we settled in, we were served a Refresher, consisting of watermelon, mint and Thai basil. And just like its name, the beverage was indeed refreshing.
Next, we straightaway delved into their Roasted pumpkin soup. The thick and creamy soup made a delicious segue to the soulful appetisers that followed next.
Imagine two comfort foods blending. That was the Butter chicken fries for us—with the creaminess of the butter chicken balancing the crispness of the fries.
Another comforting food that was served was the Bombay vada pav. The crispy potato fritters inside the cafe’s in-house buns were a treat in themselves.
Among the mains, first up was the Idiyappam and Prawn moilee. This coconut-milk rich moilee with medium-sized prawns in it, paired well with the idiyappams. Another such great pairing was the steamed rice and the Meen kozhambhu. The mildly spicy and flavoured red curry with boneless pieces of fish was a delight to savour.
We tried their Pulled chicken sandwich next. It featured the mildly chilled, creamy, and tender chicken inside their soft in-house breads. While we had it with plain bread, you can also have it with toasted bread.
Their pizzas were equally good. We dug into their Verdue and Pepperoni pizzas. The former was a vibrant medley of courgette, bell peppers, onions, spinach, and olives atop a rich tomato base, crowned with melted mozzarella. It will be a delightful choice for vegetarians seeking a burst of Mediterranean flavours. Pepperoni, on the other hand, featured classic sliced pork pepperoni layered generously over some zesty tomato sauce and bubbling mozzarella.
We didn’t stop there. We also savoured their Filet mignon, which consisted of a succulent grilled beef tenderloin served with creamy mashed potatoes, crisp French beans, and a rich jus.
Leaving the café without trying their artisanal ice cream did not feel right to us. So we had their Cookie dough ice cream. The taste of cookie dough blended well into the ice cream.
To top that, we also had their fluffy, smooth, and meltable Tres leches, providing an indulgent finish to the meal we had here.
Meal for one: INR 1,500. 11 am to 11 pm (On weekdays). 8 am to 11 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). At White Town, Puducherry.
email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_