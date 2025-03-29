This new Chennai cafe is a hidden garden of flavours and comfort

A surprising vegetarian delight was the Teriyaki vegetables. Simple, yet with subtle flavours, the veggies were tossed in a glossy teriyaki sauce, making for a satisfying bite that stood out from the usual veggie offerings.

Moving on to the mains, the Hong Kong chicken noodles was an instant favourite. Tossed to perfection, the noodles were packed with flavour, easily one of the standout dishes of our culinary journey at the café.

We were told that one of the best-selling dishes from the café is the Coin parotta. So we decided to give it a try. We ordered the Pallipalayam chicken curry to go with it. The flaky, warm, and soft, bite-sized delights paired beautifully with the Pallipalayam chicken curry. The mildly spiced, aromatic gravy took the parottas to the next level, making this a combination we would happily come back for.

For a cheesy indulgence, we tried their Paneer tikka pizza, a perfect fusion of smoky, spiced paneer and a crispy, cheesy base—every bite was a delightful medley of textures and flavours. We also tried its non-vegetarian version. The Chicken tikka pizza, with tender and warm chicken pieces was equally good as its paneer counterpart.

We wrapped up our meal with a Creme brûlée. Its caramelised top cracking beautifully to reveal a silky smooth custard beneath. It is safe to say that the Creme brûlée provided a sweet, satisfying end to a flavour-packed experience.

Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. 11 am to 11 pm. At Egmore.

email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_