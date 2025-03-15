This newly opened Chennai cafe is a culinary delight with Karnataka-style menu

The name Sashwatha might not be unfamiliar to the culinary enthusiasts in the city. After its quite successful run at Nandanam, the team has expanded their Karnataka-style menu to the new outlet in Anna Nagar. Designed in a traditional yet classy architecture, the café got us excited for what’s to come to our tables as soon as we entered the place. The aromas of the brewing filter coffee and the dosa batter only heightened the anticipation.

We kicked off with Rava idli. This soft, idli had every ingredient in the perfect consistency and we loved it in the first bite itself.

Following it came the classic Ghee podi thatte idli. Fluffy and light, infused with aromatic podi and rich ghee, this dish was a standout: simple, flavourful, and utterly satisfying. To go along with it, we had the creamy and nutty coconut chutney, the tangy tomato chutney, and the zingy mint chutney, along with sambar.

The Chow chow bath was next, a dish often overlooked but impossible to resist when done right. Enhanced with just the right amount of ghee, every spoonful was comforting and indulgent.

Then came one of their signature specialties — the Open masala benne dosa. Buttery and generously topped with masala, this dish quickly won us over.