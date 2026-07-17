Where to find Chennai’s best scoops this International Ice Cream Day

Ice cream has come a long way from being an afterthought to dessert. Today, Chennai’s frozen treats span silky Italian gelatos, fruit-forward sorbets, and flavours rooted in local nostalgia. This International Ice Cream Day, we round up eight spots that deserve a place on every dessert lover’s map.
Ciclo Café keeps things exciting with a rotating selection of creamy ice creams, from Horlicks, Nutella, and Cookie dough to Lime pie, Black sesame & orange and its Signature tiramisu. Pair your favourite scoop with the café’s popular Devil’s food cake for an indulgent dessert fix. Rs 175 onwards. From 8 am to 11 pm. Available at all outlets in Chennai and Puducherry.
A colourful stop along East Coast Road, Stellar Gelato offers handcrafted gelatos, refreshing sorbets, and classic Italian desserts. The Banganapalli mango sorbet celebrates peak-season fruit, while the White chocolate raspberry and Tiramisu gelato have quickly become crowd favourites. Rs 340 onwards. 11.30 am to 11.30 pm. At Injambakkam.
Maison Indulgence’s Gelarto serves nearly 30 gelato flavours, balancing indulgence with inclusivity through diabetic-friendly options. Signature scoops like Sicilian pistachio, Salted caramel, Chocolate brownie and Vanilla bean highlight quality ingredients and classic Italian-style craftsmanship in every bite. Rs 250 onwards. 12 noon to 12 am. At Nungambakkam.
Amour celebrates Tamil Nadu through ingredient-led ice creams crafted with regional produce, from Sirumalai jackfruit and Natham mangoes to Nilakottai paneer rose, and Thandikudi honey. Each scoop offers a distinctly local take on frozen indulgence. Rs 130 onwards. 11 am to 11 pm. At Dindigul Ponram, Ashok Nagar.
Small-batch gelatos, a transparent open kitchen and an ever-evolving menu have made Ciacco one of Chennai’s most exciting gelaterias. Beyond its standout Dino milo, expect inventive flavours like Ube halaya, Spicy elotes, Elaneer thanupu, Il tiramisu Veneziano and Athena’s folly sorbetto, alongside a rotating selection of seasonal experiments. Rs 330 onwards. 12 am to 1 am. At Teynampet.
ITC Grand Chola’s Yura brings luxury hospitality into the world of artisanal gelatos. Expect flavours like Miso caramel, Sicilian pistachio and Idukki vanilla gold alongside vegan sorbets, seasonal soft-serves, and indulgent sundaes that blur the line between dessert and fine dining. Rs 225+ onwards. From 11 am to 12 am. At Guindy.
One of the city’s defining premium ice cream brands, Amadora continues to impress with thoughtfully crafted scoops made without artificial flavours. Pair the iconic Underbaked cake with Five bean vanilla or Mami’s filter coffee ice cream for a combination that’s become a Chennai favourite. Rs 186 onwards. From 10 am to 12 am. At Nungambakkam.
With a staggering repertoire of gelato flavours, Les Amis is all about variety and seasonal creativity. Fresh ingredients inspire ever-changing menus, from the vibrant Dragonfruit sorbet to the much-awaited Kala jamun popsicle, making every visit feel like a brand-new discovery. Rs 150 onwards. From 10 am to 1 am. At Alwarpet.
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