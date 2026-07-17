Where to find Chennai’s best scoops this International Ice Cream Day

With a staggering repertoire of gelato flavours, Les Amis is all about variety and seasonal creativity. Fresh ingredients inspire ever-changing menus, from the vibrant Dragonfruit sorbet to the much-awaited Kala jamun popsicle, making every visit feel like a brand-new discovery. Rs 150 onwards. From 10 am to 1 am. At Alwarpet.

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