One-minute review: This new ice cream brand serves chunky treats in every scoop

From the very first scoop, what struck us most was balance. Each tub hit that right spot between flavour complexity, textural surprise and restrained sweetness. None tipped into saccharine excess and not a single flavour disappointed — an achievement in itself. The Berry Cheesy Dream offered a lush blend of cheesecake and strawberries, creamy and velvety, evoking the spirit of cheesecake without the heft of one.

In contrast, the Cookie Caramel Charms was nostalgic in every bite, its sweetsalty crunch reminiscent of buttery bakery cookies laced with a hint of butterscotch, a flavour that felt instantly familiar yet freshly imagined. Besides the ice cream itself, we loved the brand's quirky rabbit mascot – a witty, curious and playful magician that embodies the brand’s spirit of indulgent mischief. Every scoop of Call Me Chunky is designed to be a leap into the unexpected, just like its mascot, combining bold flavours with delightful textures that surprise the senses.