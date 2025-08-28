One-minute review: This new ice cream brand serves chunky treats in every scoop

Unlike the traditional tubs of ice cream we’ve grown accustomed to — silken scoops occasionally interrupted by a stray nut or chocolate chip — Call Me Chunky has arrived on the scene to rewrite the script. And that too with no filler flavour, no ‘safe’ option. Melding creamy premium bases with generous chunks, swirls and textures, the new Indian brand, now delivering Bengaluru, so, naturally, we had to get our hands on their debut collection of six flavours, available in 110ml, 330ml and 660ml tubs.
From the very first scoop, what struck us most was balance. Each tub hit that right spot between flavour complexity, textural surprise and restrained sweetness. None tipped into saccharine excess and not a single flavour disappointed — an achievement in itself. The Berry Cheesy Dream offered a lush blend of cheesecake and strawberries, creamy and velvety, evoking the spirit of cheesecake without the heft of one.
In contrast, the Cookie Caramel Charms was nostalgic in every bite, its sweetsalty crunch reminiscent of buttery bakery cookies laced with a hint of butterscotch, a flavour that felt instantly familiar yet freshly imagined. Besides the ice cream itself, we loved the brand's quirky rabbit mascot – a witty, curious and playful magician that embodies the brand’s spirit of indulgent mischief. Every scoop of Call Me Chunky is designed to be a leap into the unexpected, just like its mascot, combining bold flavours with delightful textures that surprise the senses.
It's all chocolately!
Of course, the chocolate variations were show-stoppers. The Fudgy Rocky Road, generously packed with gooey marshmallows and crunchy nuts, was the sort of flavour that demanded unhurried savouring. Meanwhile, the Choco Brownie Spells impressed us with its integrity. Here were actual chunks of decadent, well-made brownies, not the flavouring or crumbly afterthought that so many brands settle for.
For something playful, Pop-Pop Caramel married chocolate-coated almonds, buttery caramel and popcorn into what can only be described as a cinematic snack disguised as ice cream. Finally, the Raspy Choco White delivered a bold tart-sweet interplay: the bright zing of raspberries softened by creamy white chocolate swirls, striking the perfect harmony.
The brand is now available in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru through leading online platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit. Additionally, Call Me Chunky is available in premium retail outlets.
₹150 onwards. Available across platforms.