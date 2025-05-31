Bengaluru

One-minute review: Baskin-Robbins brings Italian flair to India with a brand-new gelato range

Baskin-Robbins just dropped their brand-new Italian Gelato range in India and with seven vibrant flavours that promise a fresh twist on classic indulgence.
The Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnut stole the show — not just because it’s chocolate but because it was so smooth and indulgent — it’s basically pure sinful, decadent bliss in a cup.

Close behind was Cotton Candy Burst, a fun, tri-coloured gelato packed with popping candy that crackled with every bite — childhood nostalgia meets grownup delight! Blueberry Cheesecake was pleasantly creamy with just the right tang of fruit, while Mango & Cream truly ruled the season with juicy mango chunks swirled into luscious cream.

While we had the gelato scoops home delivered, for those seeking a more indulgent experience, Baskin-Robbins also offers more in their Gelato range, adding a playful twist to the range.

₹120 onwards. Across outlets.

