One-minute Review: Award-winning ice cream chain, Huber & Holly, launches new international ice cream flavours

Sicilian Pistachio feels like a rich, nutty escape, made with premium pistachios for that crunchy texture. Coconut & Macaroons is light yet layered, offering a tropical sweetness with chewy macaroon bits that surprise and delight.

But it’s the Salted Caramel Popcorn that was effortlessly a fan favourite — smooth caramel ice cream studded with crunchy, buttery popcorn that hits both sweet and salty notes in perfect harmony.

These flavours feel elevated but still familiar, perfect to cosy up on your couch and enjoy the pints of ice cream while bingeing on your favourite watchlist.

₹400. Across outlets.