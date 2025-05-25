One-minute review: Third Wave launches summer and pizza menus

This summer, Third Wave Coffee turns up the heat and cools it right down with two delightful new menus. The Summer Collection introduces nine vibrant Bobbles, drinks combining refreshing flavours with popping boba in a guilt-free format, most of them clocking in under 100 calories.

We sipped on the Mango Lemonade (water-based), which instantly transported us back to childhood with its uncanny resemblance to a Mango Bite candy. The Lychee Jasmine Iced Tea on the other hand is a sweet, fruity-floral standout that’s a must-try for those who enjoy delicate blends.