One-minute review: Third Wave launches summer and pizza menus

This summer, Third Wave Coffee turns up the heat and cools it right down with two delightful new menus. The Summer Collection introduces nine vibrant Bobbles, drinks combining refreshing flavours with popping boba in a guilt-free format, most of them clocking in under 100 calories.
We sipped on the Mango Lemonade (water-based), which instantly transported us back to childhood with its uncanny resemblance to a Mango Bite candy. The Lychee Jasmine Iced Tea on the other hand is a sweet, fruity-floral standout that’s a must-try for those who enjoy delicate blends.
On the savoury side, their new Slice of Joy menu features eight-inch, ultra-soft, fresh pizzas. We tried the Mexican Paneer, a clear favourite, bursting with spicy, tangy notes, loaded with marinated cottage cheese cubes. The Tandoori Chicken Pizza also impressed, topped with smoky, succulent chicken and a deeply flavourful sauce.
To finish, we relished the Mango Velvet Pudding, detailed with generous slices of fresh Alphonso mangoes layered on top that lived up to its name — smooth, creamy and indulgently light.
₹150 onwards. Across outlets.