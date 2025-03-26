Bangalore

This coffee brand opens its second outlet in Bengaluru

The menu combines international flavours with local flavours, such as in Cappuccino Mocha Cold Brew Float
Fare from the menu of Fast Coffee
India’s first sustainable coffee pioneer Fast Coffee has opened its second outlet in Bengaluru, taking its signature brews to Jayanagar. The success of its Koramangala flagship led the company to continue to connect coffee drinkers with producers.

The menu combines international flavours with local flavours, such as in Cappuccino Mocha Cold Brew Float, and other distinctive options such as Vietnamese Iced Coffee and Easy Drip Pour–over. Food includes Kaya Toast, Ham & Cheese Sandwiches and Potato & Caramelized Onion Danish. With a two-person average price of INR 600, Fast Coffee remains affordable.

Established by HumbleBean Agro in 2018, Fast Coffee is committed to helping small and medium–sized Indian coffee farmers. The branch at Jayanagar attempts to be the hub for students, creatives professionals and coffee aficionados in the city.

Fast Coffee

