Our idea of a popsicle has largely remained unchanged over the years. It is usually fruity, sometimes milky and, more often than not, something we reach for when the Chennai heat gets a little too much. At Kuchice, gourmet popsicles are anything but the usual ice lollies we grew up with. With its third outlet opening in Nungambakkam, following its ventures in Besant Nagar and Anna Nagar, the brand is bringing its repertoire of dessert-inspired frozen treats to another part of the city. And there is quite a bit to explore here too.
What makes the experience interesting is that these aren’t just popsicles to pick up and eat. We can choose our sauces and toppings, giving each frozen treat a little personal touch.
The Biscoff blondie is a good example of how a familiar dessert can be translated into a popsicle without losing its identity. It brings together the comforting sweetness of a blondie and the striking caramelised biscuit flavour of Biscoff. Rich and indulgent, it feels like biting into a dessert that has found a new format.
If nostalgia had a flavour, the Twix would come quite close. The familiar combination of chocolate and caramel is recreated rather convincingly, making it easy to understand why we were told this is one of their hot sellers.
For those who prefer their frozen treats with a little more zing, the Blueberry Strawberry makes a welcome change from the chocolate-heavy options. Its fruity tartness comes through quite distinctly, with a pleasing sour edge that keeps the sweetness in check.
The Milk chocolate, rum and coffee, meanwhile, are an interesting combination. Although completely non-alcoholic, it manages to capture a convincing rum flavour, with coffee adding depth to the chocolate—a combination that could easily have gone overboard, but the flavours come together rather nicely.
Then there is the Triobroma, a five-layered creation that takes its chocolate credentials seriously. With chocolate ganache, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and Oreo coming together, it is a fairly decadent affair.
We saved the cookies and brownies for last, and the freshly baked, warm cookies offered a pleasant contrast to all the frozen indulgence.
INR 130 onwards. From 4 pm to 11.30 pm. Available at all Kuchice outlets in Chennai.