What makes the experience interesting is that these aren’t just popsicles to pick up and eat. We can choose our sauces and toppings, giving each frozen treat a little personal touch.

The Biscoff blondie is a good example of how a familiar dessert can be translated into a popsicle without losing its identity. It brings together the comforting sweetness of a blondie and the striking caramelised biscuit flavour of Biscoff. Rich and indulgent, it feels like biting into a dessert that has found a new format.

If nostalgia had a flavour, the Twix would come quite close. The familiar combination of chocolate and caramel is recreated rather convincingly, making it easy to understand why we were told this is one of their hot sellers.

For those who prefer their frozen treats with a little more zing, the Blueberry Strawberry makes a welcome change from the chocolate-heavy options. Its fruity tartness comes through quite distinctly, with a pleasing sour edge that keeps the sweetness in check.