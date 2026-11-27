Chilly Tales has a new address in Chennai, with its second outlet recently opening in OMR-Thoraipakkam. The new outlet brings a splash of colour to the neighbourhood with their curved teal booths with bold geometric upholstery, leafy walls, hanging plants and warm lighting. The vegetarian multi-cuisine restaurant serves North Indian, Chinese, Italian and Thai, giving diners plenty of options to explore.
We began with the Broccoli pistachio soup, a chef’s special that gets the meal off to a good start. The soup has a creamy consistency, with generous chunks of broccoli that give every spoonful some texture. The pistachio adds a mellow nuttiness that rounds out the flavour and works great with the broccoli. It is rich without feeling too heavy, and the balance of the two ingredients makes for a comforting bowl with plenty of flavour.
The Honey chilli lotus stem arrived next, coated in a glossy, sweet-savoury sauce and topped with spring onions. The flavours work well, but the lotus stem was too hard for our liking. It took some effort to bite through, and a crispier texture would have made this a better starter. The Punjabi soya chaap on the other hand, was one of the highlights. The achari marinade brings a tangy, smoky flavour, while the pickled onions add a sharp edge. The chaap itself is soft and tender, almost melting in the mouth. This is one we would recommend ordering.
We moved on to the Rustica pizza, a simple thin-crust preparation with fresh tomato sauce, garlic, spinach, oregano and mozzarella. The spinach does come through quite strongly, so those who enjoy its flavour will likely take to this one.
We followed this with the Creamy red pasta, penne tossed in a bell pepper and cream sauce, finished with Italian herbs and served with bread on the side. The sauce has a velvety silkiness to it, with the bell pepper lending a gentle smokiness that comes through with every bite. It is a comforting and easy-going plate.
The Strawberry chilli mojito kept us company through the meal, making for a sweet, refreshing sip between dishes. It is best suited to those who enjoy their drinks on the sweeter side.
INR 1,000 for two. 12 pm-3 pm, 6.30 pm-11 pm. At Chilly Tales, Thoraipakkam.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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