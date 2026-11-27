We began with the Broccoli pistachio soup, a chef’s special that gets the meal off to a good start. The soup has a creamy consistency, with generous chunks of broccoli that give every spoonful some texture. The pistachio adds a mellow nuttiness that rounds out the flavour and works great with the broccoli. It is rich without feeling too heavy, and the balance of the two ingredients makes for a comforting bowl with plenty of flavour.

The Honey chilli lotus stem arrived next, coated in a glossy, sweet-savoury sauce and topped with spring onions. The flavours work well, but the lotus stem was too hard for our liking. It took some effort to bite through, and a crispier texture would have made this a better starter. The Punjabi soya chaap on the other hand, was one of the highlights. The achari marinade brings a tangy, smoky flavour, while the pickled onions add a sharp edge. The chaap itself is soft and tender, almost melting in the mouth. This is one we would recommend ordering.