From street food to biriyani: A culinary adventure in Jain cuisine in Chennai

If you thought Jain food had to be plain, predictable, or short on excitement, a meal at Poppadum in Chennai would quickly change that assumption. Their newly launched Jain menu was surprisingly playful— from the familiar street-food references to restaurant-style gravies and even a biriyani.

The new Jain menu redefines culinary boundaries with playful twists

Our culinary journey started with the Indori bhutte ka kees, and it disappeared rather quickly. Creamy corn, jeeravan masala, and crisp kataifi came together almost like a chaat, with the sweetness of the corn working beautifully against the spice and crunch. The corn flakes, in particular, added an unexpected texture.

The Shetty’s paneer tikka was equally comforting. The paneer was soft enough to cut through effortlessly, with a gentle smoky richness from the ghee and a warm red chilli and curry leaf masala. The raw mango chutney underneath pulled it all together.