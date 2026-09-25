Oktoberfest comes to this Chennai rooftop with Bavarian food, German beers, radlers, and more

Dim lights, yellow and blue lamps overhead, German music playing and plates of sausages, schnitzel and pretzels making their way around the room. Canvas - The Upper Storey is currently hosting its first Oktoberfest, with Bavarian-inspired food, German beers, beer cocktails and radlers keeping things flowing upstairs.
We started with the Lemon radler, a refreshing mix of draft beer and fresh lemon soda that went notably well with the richer plates. The Beer-battered onion rings were an unexpected favourite, with naturally sweet onions inside a crisp, unsweetened batter and malt vinegar aioli. They made an easy match for the radler and were hard to stop eating.
The Cottage cheese bratwurst bites were soft and creamy, with mashed paneer giving the grilled sausage a rich, milky texture. We paired them with the Ginger-lime shandy, whose ginger ale and lime brought a bright, refreshing note. The Bratwurst plate, with chicken and pork frankfurters, sauerkraut and mustard, was hearty and meaty, exactly the kind of German fare that kept our spirits going and paired perfectly with chilled wheat beer.
The Smoked chicken wings came coated in a sweet and spicy whiskey-honey glaze that made every bite sticky, juicy and moreish. We paired them with the Michelada, easily the most interesting drink of the evening, with its tangy tomato-chilli mix, lime and spicy rim. The Beer-battered fish fingers had a light, airy batter and soft, flaky fish, with tartar sauce adding a creamy tang.
The Bavarian roast chicken was another highlight, especially the baby potatoes that had soaked up the savoury roast juices. The Chicken schnitzel was crisp outside and tender within.
For dessert, the Apple Strudel was a lovely finish, with flaky pastry, warm spiced apples and vanilla sauce.
On till October 4. Meal for two: INR 2,500. 6 pm to 11 pm. At Canvas - The Upper Storey, Alwarpet.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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