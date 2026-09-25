Oktoberfest comes to this Chennai rooftop with Bavarian food, German beers, radlers, and more

The Cottage cheese bratwurst bites were soft and creamy, with mashed paneer giving the grilled sausage a rich, milky texture. We paired them with the Ginger-lime shandy, whose ginger ale and lime brought a bright, refreshing note. The Bratwurst plate, with chicken and pork frankfurters, sauerkraut and mustard, was hearty and meaty, exactly the kind of German fare that kept our spirits going and paired perfectly with chilled wheat beer.

The Smoked chicken wings came coated in a sweet and spicy whiskey-honey glaze that made every bite sticky, juicy and moreish. We paired them with the Michelada, easily the most interesting drink of the evening, with its tangy tomato-chilli mix, lime and spicy rim. The Beer-battered fish fingers had a light, airy batter and soft, flaky fish, with tartar sauce adding a creamy tang.