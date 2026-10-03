Under watchful eyes, a Chennai dining room serves up the South's many stories

The moment you enter Rasanai, you are greeted not by soft lighting or music, but by sixteen drishti bommais staring straight back at you. Hung in perfect symmetry on a wall facing the dining area, these protective talismans are usually meant to guard thresholds and exteriors. Here, they peer inward, as if keeping watch over every celebration that unfolds within. Over first dates and family reunions, celebratory lunches and quiet solo meals, whispered conversations, reconciliations, spontaneous proposals and long overdue catch-ups, the bommais seem to stand guard, absorbing it all and keeping the space untouched by anything unwanted.
The sea is close, the air carries salt, and the food leans confidently into the many flavours of the South. The menu itself is the result of extensive travel across South India, with the culinary team spending time at iconic messes and street food stalls, identifying dishes that felt essential rather than obvious. These signatures are then reimagined through Rasanai’s own lens, elevated but not distanced from their roots.
We began with the murungai soup, a dish that somehow manages to tame the divisive moringa leaf without losing its essence. Delicately infused with jeera, black pepper and fennel, the soup carries warmth without heaviness. Garlic plays a crucial role here, adding depth rather than bite. Tiny pools of oil shimmer on the surface, punctuated by coriander stems and a gentle hit of spice. Notably absent are the leaves themselves, making it far more approachable.
For starters, we tried the cheese bajji. It arrives hot and indulgent, topped with spiced peanuts that add crunch and contrast. It is a touch oily, but it feels intentional, like leaning into the snack’s street-style roots rather than resisting them.
One of the standouts of the meal is the chicken birria parotta taco. Three mini parottas arrive filled with shredded, well-seasoned chicken, layered with a Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise aioli that brings a subtle tang and velvety richness. Microgreens add freshness, while a layer of melted cheese at the base anchors the filling. The birria, thick and saalana-like, is served alongside with chopped onions. It is indulgent, messy in the best way, and impossible not to recommend.
We also tried the pundi with Coorgi kori kari, a pairing that feels quietly confident. The soft rice dumplings soak up a richly spiced gravy built on cinnamon sticks, cardamom and cloves, with black pepper providing warmth rather than heat. There is no cumin here, allowing the distinct, aromatic profile of Coorgi cuisine to come through without distraction.
The Mangalore butter garlic baby lobster is another absolute must-try. Prepared with a special seasoning blend before cooking, the lobster is simmered in a butter sauce infused with gentle spice and plenty of sautéed garlic. The dish draws inspiration from coastal Mangalorean flavours, where richness and restraint often go hand in hand. Stuffed with its own intensely flavoured insides, the lobster arrives glowing a deep, almost blackened red that promises ferocity. Instead, the first bite surprises with balance. The sauce is slightly sweet, gently spicy and generously garlicky, coating the lobster without overpowering its natural sweetness.
Dessert comes in the form of an acchu murukku tart with paal paniyaram. The tart itself is firm and unyielding, but it holds together once paired with the soft paal, creating a pleasing contrast of textures. The sweetness is well judged, never cloying, and finished with edible flowers and cashews that add both visual softness and crunch.
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