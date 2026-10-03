Under watchful eyes, a Chennai dining room serves up the South's many stories

We began with the murungai soup, a dish that somehow manages to tame the divisive moringa leaf without losing its essence. Delicately infused with jeera, black pepper and fennel, the soup carries warmth without heaviness. Garlic plays a crucial role here, adding depth rather than bite. Tiny pools of oil shimmer on the surface, punctuated by coriander stems and a gentle hit of spice. Notably absent are the leaves themselves, making it far more approachable.

For starters, we tried the cheese bajji. It arrives hot and indulgent, topped with spiced peanuts that add crunch and contrast. It is a touch oily, but it feels intentional, like leaning into the snack’s street-style roots rather than resisting them.