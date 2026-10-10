This new Palavakkam cafe in Chennai serves playful food, creative drinks and beachside vibes

Some journeys are worth driving through the din of traffic, the warren of winding roads and blistering Chennai heat. Our drive to Brew’d in Palavakkam turned out to be one of them. We’d almost made it to the beach when Google Maps asked us to take a left onto what looked like a road still under construction. Just when we began wondering if we had taken a wrong turn, there it was: Scord, a sprawling sports facility with pickleball and badminton courts, a turf. And tucked away on the first floor was Brew’d, the labour of love of childhood friends Arun Bharadwaj and Murali Ramkumar.
The café has been open for barely two weeks, yet it already has an easygoing charm about it. What surprised us most, however, was how quickly the Chennai heat seemed to disappear the moment we stepped inside. It was almost as though someone had turned the sun down a notch, and it felt like a happy little escape by the coast.
We were instantly drawn to the signature drinks menu, curated by Nishanth J. Our eyes landed on OMG, described as a drink for the ‘tree huggers’. Well, we’re tree huggers too, so this felt like a sign. And what a refreshing one it was! Orange, ginger and mint came together beautifully, with a citrusy brightness and just enough zing to wake up the palate. The fresh and earthy ABC by the sea, the familiar apple, beetroot and carrot combination with a touch of sea salt, was another pleasant surprise.
The menu moves rather happily from the delicate world of tea to the more spirited territory of coffee. We love a good Kashmiri kahwa, so kahwa on the rocks caught our attention next. This cold-brewed kahwa has a gentle tartness, with the lovely fragrance of saffron running through it. We only wished we’d had it before the OMG, so its more delicate flavours could shine through. For the coffee aficionados, there’s the Irish Mont Blanc with a twist. Cold-brew coffee is topped with house-made orange cream and given a barrel-aged touch, making for a grown-up take on the trend.
The food menu, which we hear is the brainchild of Shyam Sundar, follows the same playful spirit. We started on a relatively virtuous note with the Not Caesar and, for a moment, felt rather pleased with ourselves for ordering something healthy. Grilled chicken, roasted aubergine, romaine lettuce and walnuts made for a fresh and satisfying combination, but it was the Madras curry dressing that really had us hooked. Rich, punchy and packed with flavour, it gave the familiar salad a welcome local twist and had us going back for one more bite.
Then arrived the Crispy corn ribs, tossed in smoky lime-Tajín seasoning and served with chipotle. We were told to eat them just as we would relish meat, and they were great fun. Besides, what’s a meal by the beach without a corn cob making an appearance?
Our next two dishes took us on a little culinary hop from the streets of Malaysia to the cafés of Japan. First came the Malaypup, the café’s take on the much-loved Malaysian street snack karipap. The pastry was beautifully golden and flaky, while the filling was delicious, with chimichurri bringing a fresh, herby note. It was followed by the simple and moreish Japanese sandos—pillowy-soft shokupan bread filled with egg and mayonnaise.
By now, we were ready for a bit of a sugar rush, so we rounded things off with a tiramisu dusted with single-origin coffee powder. Creamy, coffee-forward and just indulgent enough, it brought the meal to a happy close.
For a post-game bite or a leisurely meal by the beach, Brew’d is worth the detour. The 35-seater serves everything from breakfast and salads to loaded fries, sandos and burgers, with playful twists such as Tomato thokku shakshuka and Matcha Met Malli. It’s easy-going, inventive and just the sort of place where a quick stop can turn into a leisurely afternoon.
Meal for two: Rs 1,500 ++
8 am to 11 pm.
At Brew’d, Palavakkam, ECR.