This new Palavakkam cafe in Chennai serves playful food, creative drinks and beachside vibes

The food menu, which we hear is the brainchild of Shyam Sundar, follows the same playful spirit. We started on a relatively virtuous note with the Not Caesar and, for a moment, felt rather pleased with ourselves for ordering something healthy. Grilled chicken, roasted aubergine, romaine lettuce and walnuts made for a fresh and satisfying combination, but it was the Madras curry dressing that really had us hooked. Rich, punchy and packed with flavour, it gave the familiar salad a welcome local twist and had us going back for one more bite.

Then arrived the Crispy corn ribs, tossed in smoky lime-Tajín seasoning and served with chipotle. We were told to eat them just as we would relish meat, and they were great fun. Besides, what’s a meal by the beach without a corn cob making an appearance?

Our next two dishes took us on a little culinary hop from the streets of Malaysia to the cafés of Japan. First came the Malaypup, the café’s take on the much-loved Malaysian street snack karipap. The pastry was beautifully golden and flaky, while the filling was delicious, with chimichurri bringing a fresh, herby note. It was followed by the simple and moreish Japanese sandos—pillowy-soft shokupan bread filled with egg and mayonnaise.

By now, we were ready for a bit of a sugar rush, so we rounded things off with a tiramisu dusted with single-origin coffee powder. Creamy, coffee-forward and just indulgent enough, it brought the meal to a happy close.

For a post-game bite or a leisurely meal by the beach, Brew’d is worth the detour. The 35-seater serves everything from breakfast and salads to loaded fries, sandos and burgers, with playful twists such as Tomato thokku shakshuka and Matcha Met Malli. It’s easy-going, inventive and just the sort of place where a quick stop can turn into a leisurely afternoon.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500 ++

8 am to 11 pm.

At Brew’d, Palavakkam, ECR.