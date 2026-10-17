Chef Katherine Lim brings global Hakka flavours to Chennai

The word Hakka means guest family. Across the countries the Hakkas settled in, from China and Hong Kong to Singapore, Southeast Asia and North America, the Hakkas influenced local cuisines and absorbed flavours in return. Argha Sen, founder of Gourmei, who brought Chef Katherine Lim to Chin Chin for A Feast of the Hakka Tradition, calls it “a nice communal transaction going on.” That transaction is the menu.

Chef Katherine Lim introduces authentic global Hakka cuisine to Chennai diners

Chef Katherine Lim is, by most accounts, India’s only global Hakka Chinese chef. Her food goes beyond the Kolkata-style Chinese most Indians associate with Hakka cooking, tracing the diaspora through Hong Kong, Singapore, Xinjiang, Tangra and the kitchens of her mother, grandmother and uncle. This residency brings those influences to the table.