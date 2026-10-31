This new cosy Chennai spot is perfect for slow days and creative bites

The Orange green tea came alongside soon after, warm and gently citrusy, the orange note lifting the green tea well.

The Pesto chicken and mozzarella on sourdough was clean and well-constructed. Grilled chicken, buffalo mozzarella and house basil pesto with fresh greens and house dressing on toasted sourdough that held together properly under the weight of everything on top.

One of the most comforting plate of the afternoon was the Truffle mushroom risotto. Creamy and properly made, the truffle oil running through it with just enough presence to matter without taking over. The kind of risotto that slows a meal down in the best possible way.

We ended our afternoon with the Strawberry mascarpone, which was light, fresh and gently sweet without feeling heavy after everything that had come before it.

INR 250 onwards. 10 am to 8 pm. At Open Door, Adyar, Chennai