Seasonal sips and Southeast Asian bites: Inside Chennai's latest cocktail haven

We then moved to their Chicken dumplings, which came rested on a creamy base. A simple dish, yet steamed and prepared perfectly. The Canvas Picante came next, featuring tequila with the house picante mix, and it hit immediately with a bold, spiced confidence. The heat was present without being excessive, and the drink had enough freshness to make you return to it between bites of other things. We were then immediately drawn to the Prawns tempura sushi, featuring golden, crunchy fried prawns, and crisp cucumber wrapped in seasoned sushi rice. Each bite delivers the perfect balance of savoury crunch and delicate seafood freshness.

Nasi Goreng, Indonesia’s iconic street-food staple, was our option for the mains. Wok-tossed Jasmine rice was infused with sweet soy sauce, aromatic spices, and tender prawns, all topped off with a classic fried egg, crispy shallots, and fresh prawn crackers for an authentic taste of Southeast Asia.

The Mac Adam closed the drinking portion of the evening in the most pleasant way possible. Dark rum, lime and fresh mint in a cocktail that asked nothing of you except to enjoy it—easy and a very good way to wind down.

Meal for two: INR 3,500 AI. 11 am to 11 pm. At Canvas, Alwarpet.