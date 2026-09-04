Seasonal sips and Southeast Asian bites: Inside Chennai's latest cocktail haven

Canvas has always been a place with something to say, and the newest chapter in that story is a freshly launched cocktail menu sitting alongside a food spread that gives it plenty to work with. The Mythical Cocktail Bar at Canvas operates on a clear set of principles, including no added sugar and working with seasonal ingredients. We went in to try out their cocktail menu and a selection of food plates.
The Vietnamese rice paper roll came first to the table. Wrapped around the well-assembled veggies, this roll made a perfect segue to the drinks that followed.
The Kyoto sunset arrived before we had even settled our food order. And this was the prettiest drink we have ever encountered. The gin, vanilla, matcha, and yoghurt wash made for a smooth, gently tart drink with a quiet elegance.
Next up was a healthy dose of Avocado quinoa salad. Earthy, fresh, and well-balanced, the avocado lent a creaminess that offset the nuttiness of the grain beneath.
The Lamb randang arrived as the appetiser, and it was easily one of our favourite bites from the course. The coconut and spice base carried a depth that suggested proper technique. This paired well with their Old Smoke drink. Mind you, this is one of the strongest drinks they offer and is not the one to rush. With poppy seed-infused whisky, hazelnut, orange peel, and aromatic bitters, it was bold, citrus-edged and layered in a way that rewarded patience.
We then moved to their Chicken dumplings, which came rested on a creamy base. A simple dish, yet steamed and prepared perfectly. The Canvas Picante came next, featuring tequila with the house picante mix, and it hit immediately with a bold, spiced confidence. The heat was present without being excessive, and the drink had enough freshness to make you return to it between bites of other things. We were then immediately drawn to the Prawns tempura sushi, featuring golden, crunchy fried prawns, and crisp cucumber wrapped in seasoned sushi rice. Each bite delivers the perfect balance of savoury crunch and delicate seafood freshness.
Nasi Goreng, Indonesia’s iconic street-food staple, was our option for the mains. Wok-tossed Jasmine rice was infused with sweet soy sauce, aromatic spices, and tender prawns, all topped off with a classic fried egg, crispy shallots, and fresh prawn crackers for an authentic taste of Southeast Asia.
The Mac Adam closed the drinking portion of the evening in the most pleasant way possible. Dark rum, lime and fresh mint in a cocktail that asked nothing of you except to enjoy it—easy and a very good way to wind down.
Meal for two: INR 3,500 AI. 11 am to 11 pm. At Canvas, Alwarpet.