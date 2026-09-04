This new Chennai based small business is serving up fresh and inventive artisanal salads

Barely a month into its run, The Salad Saga is already making a convincing case for taking salads seriously. This home-based, order-only cloud kitchen is run by mother-daughter duo Shreya and Sunita Jain, with seven artisanal salads currently on the menu, and we tried every one of them.
The Mango tango was the unanimous winner. Long ribbons of crisp raw mango gave it an almost noodle-like appearance, joined by fresh herbs and roasted peanuts. A sweet-tangy tamarind dressing brought the kind of chatpata kick that makes you go back for another bite. Sweet, tangy, spicy and bright, it had the familiar pleasure of eating raw mango with chilli and masala, presented in a fresher form.
The Tomato bloom cups had juicy tomatoes filled with a wholesome corn-and-pea mixture that felt muted to us, especially alongside the brighter flavours elsewhere on the table. That said, this could be a fun option for someone who usually steers clear of raw tomatoes.
The Mini gazpacho cucumber shooters were far more amusing. Hollowed-out English cucumbers served as little cups for a chilled gazpacho made with ripe tomatoes, crunchy vegetables, herbs and seasonings. The fun was in assembling it yourself before sipping the tangy, bright gazpacho and finally biting into the cucumber, which had soaked up all those flavours while staying wonderfully crisp. Buttery and garlicky toasted croutons brought a savoury crunch we weren’t expecting.
The Gado gado was another strong contender. Inspired by the Indonesian classic, it brings together crisp vegetables, tender paneer and roasted peanuts with a rich dressing carrying notes of coconut, tamarind and jaggery. The combination is creamy and crunchy at once, with the nuts adding contrast to the fresh vegetables. It has enough heft to feel like a proper meal.
The Apple sumac salad initially seemed a little confused, with sweet apples and fresh herbs pulling in different directions. Then we found the sumac dressing. Its sharp, tangy note gave the apples exactly the lift they needed, bringing together crisp apples, peppery arugula, fragrant basil, mixed nuts, walnuts and dates.
The Cashew fire garden salad will depend on what kind of salad eater you are. Baby potatoes, carrots, beans and seared paneer come with a fiery cashew dressing. Smoked mustard seeds bring a pungent, earthy flavour, while the cashew makes it creamy and rich.
The Chilled soba cups rounded things off nicely. Delicate buckwheat soba noodles with edamame, crisp vegetables, nutty sesame and a silky tahini-soy dressing made for one of the most satisfying bowls of the lot. Light, savoury and umami-rich, it had enough going on to count as lunch.
INR 120 onwards. Available online.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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