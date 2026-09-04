This new Chennai based small business is serving up fresh and inventive artisanal salads

The Mango tango was the unanimous winner. Long ribbons of crisp raw mango gave it an almost noodle-like appearance, joined by fresh herbs and roasted peanuts. A sweet-tangy tamarind dressing brought the kind of chatpata kick that makes you go back for another bite. Sweet, tangy, spicy and bright, it had the familiar pleasure of eating raw mango with chilli and masala, presented in a fresher form.

The Tomato bloom cups had juicy tomatoes filled with a wholesome corn-and-pea mixture that felt muted to us, especially alongside the brighter flavours elsewhere on the table. That said, this could be a fun option for someone who usually steers clear of raw tomatoes.