Chettinad cuisine gets a fast-food makeover at this new Chennai eatery

The Watermelon nannari sarbath was our opener. On a Chennai afternoon, it was a small mercy and a good way to begin.

The Prawn ghee roast taco tarts came next, and the ghee roast character, bold, and buttery with a heat characteristic of the preparation, came through clearly inside the tart shell.

The Raw banana croquettes with mint chilli dip were comforting and well-made, the banana giving them a satisfying density and the crisp exterior a texture that reminded us of good fish fingers.

The Chicken mutta poriyal was the quietest dish on the table and one of the most enjoyable. A varuval that was well-spiced, sitting against a gongura dip that pulled the tartness of the leaf into every bite. Subtle and very good.

Next was the Chicken 65 burger, the newly launched signature dish. It arrived on a coriander chilli bun with a crispy patty and a garlic coriander mayo that gave it a richness. It was well-assembled and worth the attention it was already getting.