This new RA Puram spot brings a quirky twist to everyday drinks

We started with a classic, the Café Mocha, a warm and comforting cup with a good balance of coffee, milk and sugar. The coffee is present without becoming too bitter or overpowering, making it an easy cup to pair with a sandwich or a small bite.

The Blood orange slush was a burst of sweetness and tang, bright and refreshing with a generous mound of crushed ice. We loved the little shards of ice that came through the straw, adding satisfying crunch to every sip. Perhaps it was the nostalgia of having a slushie after years, but this was a definite hit.