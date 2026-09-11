This new RA Puram spot brings a quirky twist to everyday drinks

Barely a month old, Ippai is a new beverage spot keeping things simple with coffees, lattes, hot chocolates, fizzy drinks, slushies and thick shakes. Its name means “a cupful” or “a drink” in Japanese, which suits the easy-going, no-fuss vibe of the place. The menu also features playful options such as strawberry, blood orange and mojito bombs, although we arrived too late to try these.
We started with a classic, the Café Mocha, a warm and comforting cup with a good balance of coffee, milk and sugar. The coffee is present without becoming too bitter or overpowering, making it an easy cup to pair with a sandwich or a small bite.
The Blood orange slush was a burst of sweetness and tang, bright and refreshing with a generous mound of crushed ice. We loved the little shards of ice that came through the straw, adding satisfying crunch to every sip. Perhaps it was the nostalgia of having a slushie after years, but this was a definite hit.
The Nutella cold coffee is essentially a thick, creamy and intensely chocolatey milkshake with coffee running through it, making it an easy pick for anyone who loves both coffee and chocolate. But the real surprise was the Coconut mint coffee. The combination of sweet coconut, fresh mint and coffee sounds like it shouldn’t work, yet somehow it does. The flavours come together beautifully, and we could happily go back for another cup. Or 10!
Ippai is the kind of place you could settle into with a book and pick a drink depending on what you’re in the mood for that day.
₹180 onwards. 12pm to 11pm. At Ippai Coffee, RA Puram.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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