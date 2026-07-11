A new coffee menu in Chennai that comes with its own disclaimer and earns it

Cafe Manana has always known what it is: a space that takes both its food and its coffee seriously. The new additions to the coffee menu arrive with a printed disclaimer that says with complete self-awareness that you are entering extremely experimental territory, and that conventional coffee drinkers may experience mild disbelief. It is the most honest piece of menu writing we have encountered in a long time, and the drinks behind it earn every word of it, in a good way, of course.

This Chennai café is serving coffee unlike anything you've tasted

We started with the Not tom yum cold brew, which is exactly as surprising as it sounds. Galangal, kaffir lime, basil, a chilli-rimmed glass and a raw mango garnish. It is savoury, herb-forward, citrus-bright, more mocktail in character than caffeine vehicle. It also pairs with a specificity that seems almost engineered: the Dan dan and edamame rice bowl, with its complementary spice profile and the umami depth of the edamame and dan dan chicken, finds its match in the herby tartness of the drink in a way that makes both things taste more like themselves. We had them together and the pairing held through every bite and every sip.