From mango carpaccio to homemade pasta, this Chennai food festival captures the mood of summer

In a city where summer overstays its welcome, DOU Brew Room & Bakehouse responds with Summer Fields, a limited-time menu that embraces the season through bright produce, tropical notes and leisurely, shareable plates.

Summer Fields menu balances bright produce with hearty comfort food

We started with the Bay prawn and arugula salad, and it made a strong early case for the whole menu. The Alphonso mango carpaccio is the thing here. The slices aren’t quite ripe, holding back just enough sourness to cut against the sweetness you’d expect. The arugula comes through sharper than it might in a heavier-dressed salad, so that light, peppery bite stays present, contrasting the mango’s brightness and the umami depth of the prawns. The caramelised walnuts, cherry tomatoes, bacon — they all add, but it’s that mango-prawn relationship you’ll keep coming back to. You will be tempted to order a second bowl. Not even tempted. You just will.