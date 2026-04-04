Shaan-E-Punjab food fest brings uncompromising Punjabi flavours to Chennai tables

Then come the mains: the Saagwala kukkad is comfort in its purest form, a lush, leafy embrace paired perfectly with Makki ki roti. “It’s our take on saag and makki ki roti, just adapted for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians,” he explains. The vegetarian option being Saagwala paneer.

The Pindi chole here is darker, deeper, thanks to a muslin cloth of tea leaves brewed into it. “That’s what gives it the colour and that earthy flavour,” he says. You taste it, that quiet, almost smoky depth, especially when paired with Ajwaini pooris that we keep going back to.

Meat Beliram, the festival’s showstopper, is named after the chef who first prepared this lamb dish for his king, who loved it instantly just as we did.This dish is aromatic with three forms of coriander—powder, crushed seeds, and fresh leaves, giving it a layered, earthy, fresh flavour that hits every bite.

The Amritsari kali dal brings the conversation at the table to a pause. Slow-cooked for hours with makkhan instead of cream, it’s both rustic and indulgent. “This has a dollop of makkhan; it gives a very distinct flavour,” the chef notes. Unlike Dal makhani, which is creamy and mild, this is much richer.

Also on the menu: Bharwan achaari khumbh, punchy with pickle spices and Makkhan moti pulao, dotted with chickpeas like pearls, tying the meal together with subtle sweetness and indulgence.

Dessert is a mixed bag. The Imarti with rabdi doesn’t quite land, slightly stale, but the Matka kulfi redeems everything: Creamy, dense, impossible to stop at one bite, even if you probably should.

Rs 2,250 onwards. From 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Ayna, Hilton, Guindy.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya